Makeblock launches NextMaker Box - a kit for at-home kids to learn coding and STEM - on Kickstarter

With regular schooling and extracurricular activities interrupted thanks to Covid-19, accessing STEAM education is harder than ever. Makeblock's latest product helps fulfill this need for at-home STEAM products that are engaging - and affordable.

Every month, NextMaker Box subscribers will receive a kit full of materials for new maker projects delivered straight to the door. Each box will include a fun, meaningful, and engaging hardware project that exposes kids to advanced STEAM topics including AI, IoT, data science, computational thinking, and human-computer interaction.

"We're so excited to launch the NextMaker Box to make it easier for kids to learn important skills of the future, including coding. Most importantly, however, kids will develop confidence in building their own creations," says Makeblock CEO Jasen Wang. "Our goal isn't to turn every child into a programmer, but to teach kids to solve problems, be creative, and have fun while using modern technology."

Part of the design is an understanding that kids need variety to stay engaged. As such, parents should expect to see fun projects like a music cube that lights up in sync with tunes, a smart voice-activated trash bin, a smart doorbell, codable toys, programmable cars, and more in the boxes. Each box features a new project and is carefully designed to spark a child's creativity to learn how to build and code while having fun.

Hardware components will include wooden raw build materials, self-developed single board computers, and kid-friendly programmable electronic modules & sensors to explore concepts like voice command, image recognition, and motion sensing. Best of all, the contents of the monthly boxes can be disassembled and combined with other kit components to create brand new projects dreamed up by kids.

NextMaker Box is accompanied by an enriching online learning experience built upon a standard-aligned curriculum. Animated video activities deconstruct complex problems into smaller parts to provide kids with step-by-step guidance. The platform checks code and provides feedback as they go, helping kids learn how to debug by sharing tips via engaging animations for an interactive learning experience.

The projects included in NextMaker were developed over the span of two years, with over 2000 usability tests. The first 50 projects and 100 activities are ready to launch and the company is continuously adding, iterating, and testing new projects to keep the delivery boxes engaging for kids. Makeblock has also established the MakeX Spark Robotics Competitions where kids can share their creations with others across the globe.

"Growing up, I didn't have the opportunity to access technology," continues Wang. "When I discovered my passion for innovation, I became inspired to increase access to STEM education and to transform education around the world. My goal is to help address a global skills shortage in technology, and beyond.

Makeblock is a five-time Red DotAward Winner, three-time IF Design Winner, and winner of an Idea Gold Award and Edison Gold Award. Makeblock's products are currently sold in 140 countries, used by 15 million people globally, and used in more than 25,000 schools around the world.

NextMaker Box is now available on Kickstarter starting at $39 USD. For more information or to interview Makeblock personnel, please contact public relations agent Rosemary Newton.

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd was founded in 2013 and is a global STEAM education solution provider. It targets the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions, and families, providing comprehensive hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving the deep integration of technology and education. Makeblock is known globally for well-made products, earning multiple international awards in industrial design.

About Jasen Wang - Makeblock Founder & CEO

Jasen Wang (Wang Jianjun), the founder and CEO of Makeblock (Makeblock Co., Ltd), is a robotics enthusiast, a product manager, and a hardcore maker. He has been ranked as one of the 30 top entrepreneurs under the age of 30 by Forbes China and was named an entrepreneurial game-changer by Reuters. Wang grew up in a farming community with little money and had few opportunities to interact with electronic toys or computers. When he attended university, he discovered his passion for robotics and became part of the maker movement. He founded Makeblock in Shenzhen to give adults and children alike access to the skills and tools to thrive in the modern era and turn their ideas into reality.

