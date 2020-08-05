MakeFoodSafe.com's Salmonella Lawyer Files First Salmonella Lawsuit in Montana in Red Onion Salmonella Outbreak

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange of The Lange Law Firm, PLLC and Montana Personal Injury Attorneys Alexander (Zander) Blewett III and Drew Blewett of Hoyt & Blewett, PLLC in Great Falls filed the first Salmonella Lawsuit in Montana in the red onion Salmonella outbreak. People all across the United States and Canada are calling The Lange Law Firm, PLLC about the red Onion Salmonella outbreak.

Montana Red Onion Salmonella Outbreak Will Continue to Grow

At least 33 people in Montana have contracted Salmonella from red onions. Salmonella Lawyer Jory Lange says, "This is already the biggest Salmonella outbreak of 2020. It is likely to continue to grow. Thompson International recalled its contaminated onions just last Friday. Many people still have these recalled onions in their homes. There's a real risk that people who have not yet heard of the onion recall may be eating onions that are tainted with Salmonella."

Jory Lange recommends that, "People should check their onions. If they see any of these brands, they should throw their onions out: Thompson International, Thompson Premium, Kroger, Food Lion, Utah Onions, Onions 52, Hartley's Best, Imperial Fresh, Majestic, Tender Loving Care, and El Competidor. It's just not worth the risk."

Thompson International Red Onion Salmonella Recall

Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020 through the present. The onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Compensation for Salmonella

If you got Salmonella after eating onions tainted with Salmonella, you may be entitled to compensation. To learn more about making a claim for Salmonella compensation, please visit the Lange Law Firm's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com or call 833.330.3663.

About the legal team:

The Lange Law Firm's Jory Lange is one of the United States' leading Salmonella lawyers. Mr. Lange has helped families from Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and in states across the nation. Hoyt & Blewett's Personal Injury Attorneys have served injury victims in Montana since 1985. More Salmonella Lawsuits are likely.

A copy of the Complaint is available upon request.

