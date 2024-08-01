Maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® Launches "Thirst for Progress" Campaign Emphasizing Hydration and Sustainability

Company releases new survey insights revealing Americans' hydration habits and preferences

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Roxane LLC, the privately held, family-owned, and operated maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® and the first U.S. beverage company to open in-house recycled PET (recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) plants, today announced its "Thirst for Progress" campaign. This initiative includes a series of creative shorts dedicated to promoting hydration and sustainability throughout the summer season.

The campaign aims to empower consumers to make informed choices about hydration, emphasizing the benefits of choosing sustainable options. By opting for Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, consumers not only enjoy pure, natural hydration, but also contribute to environmental initiatives through CG Roxane's sustainable practices whether at home or on the move this summer.

"Our 'Thirst for Progress' campaign underscores CG Roxane's commitment to delivering products from high-quality sources while championing sustainability," said CG Roxane VP of Marketing Anne-Charlotte de La Porte. "As a family-owned company since our founding in 1990, we have upheld the belief that water should come from the highest quality, natural sources rather than simply from a municipal origin. This philosophy guides our operations and distinguishes Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® in the marketplace."

A July 2024 survey commissioned by CG Roxane and conducted by Talker Research reveals insights into American travelers' habits and attitudes towards hydration and bottled water. The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults highlights that while 46% of Americans drink more water when traveling, 65% are concerned about the quality of the tap water at their destinations.

Further insights from the survey indicate that 89% of respondents are seeking to improve their preparedness when traveling, though 40% admit they find it difficult to stay hydrated while traveling. Insights also showed that if Americans knew a brand's disposable bottled water was 100% recyclable and that the packaging was made from recycled materials, they would be 69% more likely to use them.

As a beverage industry leader in sustainability practices, CG Roxane is proud to announce that it is the first U.S. bottled water brand to offer consumers a tethered cap option, on its 8 oz bottles. This initiative not only aligns with CG Roxane's dedication to environmental stewardship, but also anticipates global trends, such as the recent EU mandate phasing out loose caps for plastic drink bottles up to three liters as of July 3, 2024.

CG Roxane's commitment to sustainability is deeply integrated into its operations. In 2021, the company inaugurated solar panel installations at its San Bernardino recycling PET facility, generating renewable energy to power its operations. These efforts align with CG Roxane's goal to mitigate its environmental footprint, having saved 3,346 metric tons of CO2 emissions since inception--the equivalent of over 55 thousand trees planted. In 2023, the Company also scaled up its use of renewable energy by launching a solar PV (photovoltaic) installation to power its Johnstown, NY bottling factory and improving solar energy generation at its Novato Headquarters.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of sustainability in the bottled water industry," remarked Charles Calvat, CG Roxane Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. "By producing Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® bottles with no less than 50% recycled PET content, we save 28.5 thousand metric tons of CO2 annually—equivalent to the electricity use of 5,565 homes for a year. This initiative not only meets regulatory standards, but also reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship."

In launching its 'Thirst for Progress' campaign, CG Roxane invites consumers to join in making sustainable hydration choices this summer.

For more information about CG Roxane and its Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® products visit CrystalGeyserPlease.com.

*Data from a survey conducted by Talker Research, Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR), on behalf of CG Roxane from July 1 to July 8, 2024, with a panel of 2,000 general population Americans.

About CG Roxane LLC

CG Roxane LLC is a privately held, family-owned and operated enterprise and bottled water company. Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is the number one nationally distributed bottled spring water in the United States and is a product of CG Roxane. CG Roxane has been an environmental steward since it began operation in 1990, with the core founding principle of bottling spring water at its source. It is exactly the same today, and it's what separates us from every other U.S. bottled water company. For more information, visit crystalgeyserplease.com.

