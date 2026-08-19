New individually wrapped cheese cube snack packs offer convenient lunchbox and afterschool options in the Northeast; popular Land O Lakes® Deli American expands to dairy cases nationwide

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prep for the busy back-to-school season, Land O'Lakes is helping make mealtime and snack time hassle-free with the launch of new Land O Lakes® Snack Cheese Cubes and the continued expansion of Land O Lakes® Deli American in dairy cases nationwide.

Maker of the #1 Deli American, Land O'Lakes Announces Expanded Distribution and New Snack Cheese Cubes Maker of the #1 Deli American, Land O'Lakes Announces Expanded Distribution and New Snack Cheese Cubes

Perfect for lunchboxes, afterschool and team snacks, the new Land O Lakes® Snack Cheese Cubes (MSRP: $5.99) are offered in convenient single-serve packs and now available in three flavors—Colby Jack, Pepper Jack and Extra Sharp White Cheddar—at key retailers across the Northeast, including Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, Giant stores and more. With the rich, creamy taste cheese-lovers expect from Land O'Lakes, the bite-sized snacks provide a convenient and satisfying option for busy households. Each package includes eight 1-ounce packs of bite-sized cheese cubes.

At the same time, Land O'Lakes is expanding distribution of its beloved Deli American (MSRP: $4.49), the #1 Deli American1, into the dairy case at select Kroger stores across the U.S., making it easier than ever for people to enjoy premium deli-style cheese products at home. Known for its exceptional creaminess, superior melt and rich flavor, Land O Lakes® Deli American delivers the deli-quality taste without the wait at the deli counter. Convenient, pre-sliced portions ensure consistent, no-mess slices that are easy to melt, layer and stack, helping families create better sandwiches, burgers, grilled cheeses and other favorites at home.

"As consumers increasingly seek convenient, high-quality foods that fit today's busy lifestyles, we're focused on delivering products that make every eating occasion more enjoyable," said Heather Anfang, EVP and President of Dairy Foods at Land O'Lakes. "Our dairy products have been trusted for generations, and we're thrilled to offer innovative ways for new and existing fans to enjoy the premium taste, texture and consistency that families have come to love from Land O'Lakes."

As people transition from summer fun into hectic, fall schedules, Land O'Lakes is making it easier to navigate activity-packed routines with high-quality cheese for every eating occasion, while providing convenient ways to keep refrigerators stocked and families fueled all season long.

For more inspiration, recipes and product information, or to find a store near you, visit www.landolakes.com. Follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and Facebook.

About Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods

Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, a division of Land O'Lakes, Inc., is reshaping what America expects from dairy with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality dairy products crafted with milk from its network of member-owned farms. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to flavor, the division produces and markets beloved staples such as rich and creamy butter, cheese, spreads, and specialty dairy ingredients enjoyed by families and home cooks and trusted by culinary professionals across America.

Founded in 1921 by 320 Minnesota dairy farmers, Land O'Lakes began as a cooperative built on the belief that farmers are stronger when they work together. Today, the Land O Lakes brand is the most trusted butter brand in America2. The company continues to set the standard for taste, quality, and the future of dairy as a member-owned cooperative, with over 1,000 dairy producers, 500+ ag producers, and 800+ retail owners across all 50 U.S. states and more than 60 countries. Visit www.landolakes.com for more information.

________ 1 According to L52W sales data (up to 7/12/2026)

2 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted survey

SOURCE Land O'Lakes