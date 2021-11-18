Maker Wine Raises $2.3 Million to Bring Damn-Fine Canned Wine Across The Country

MARIN COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker , the highest-rated canned wine company on a mission to amplify the voices and wines of women-led and minority-owned wineries, is expanding to 45 states to reach wine lovers nationwide.

Maker

Founded by Sarah Hoffman, Kendra Kawala, and Zoe Victor, Maker launched in California in 2020, and sold out of its initial production by bringing people together with their virtual wine tastings and shipping wine directly to customers via their subscription "Can Club". They've now raised $2.3 million from over 30 angels and operators including Pear VC, Marcy Venture Partners, The Chainsmokers, Odell Beckham Jr., Rachel Mansfield, Charles Hudson, Mariam Naficy, Bryan Mahoney, Henry Davis, Inflection Capital, Context Ventures, Matt Kanness, Nikil Viswanathan, Daniel Kan, Bridgette Lau, Alyssa Rapp, James Beshara, Leah Culver, Tyler Elliston, and Chris Fanini, to triple production, build out their team, and bring premium canned wine across the country.

Maker has already made their mark by being the highest-rated canned wine company on the market today having received 90+ point ratings from Wine Enthusiast and 15 Gold medals from top bottled wine competitions like NY Int'l Wine Competition, Sommeliers Choice Awards, and Sunset Mag Int'l Wine Competition.

"Antiquated liquor laws make it hard for the best small production wineries to get their products out there. And "Big Wine" just isn't delivering what modern drinkers want. We're excited to can wines from the best independent wine producers in the country, and make wine more accessible for everyone." said Sarah Hoffman, co-founder at Maker. "With the expansion and new funding, we're ushering in a new era of small wineries, transparency, and approachability for the wine industry. Modern drinkers want a high quality, better-for-you option that fits into their lives and lifestyles. We're here to provide an eco-friendly, portable way to enjoy premium wine, any damn time."

Every wine that Maker sells is vegan-friendly, gluten-free and keto-friendly and is made by their partner winemakers who believe in sustainable farming practices and low intervention winemaking. Each 250 ml can is from a different small production winery and comes with the "maker's" unique story and signature. All wines are dry, with zero grams of sugar, less than five carbs per serving, and minimal sulfur additions.

"We are grateful to have brought together a coalition of over 30 best-in-class investors and operators as diverse as the wines and makers we support, to shake up the wine world for the better. We're proud that female and minority investors account for over 50% of our cap table," said Kendra Kawala, co-founder at Maker. "We started Maker because we are passionate about supporting the independent creators and makers of wine. Our goal is to make wine more inclusive on BOTH sides of the glass while bringing recognition to our amazing producers."

"I invest when talent and ambition in exceptional founders meets a brand that solves a problem in the market. With the three Maker co-founders that was a no-brainer," said Bryan Mahoney, current CEO of Chord Commerce and former Glossier CTO. "I see a lot of similarities for Maker in Glossier's earliest days -- while we pioneered the democratization of beauty, Maker's mission is to do the same for wine. They're creating an amazing brand, they care deeply about the product and customer experience, and are using technology to build community and democratize an industry. This is Maker's moment."

Maker offers different options to purchase their canned wines online, from holiday and group gifting to their first-of-its-kind, customizable Can Club membership. Perks of being a Can Club subscriber include ordering via text on Maker's Wine Line, 10-20% off all wines, and access to limited production, members-only wines.

"We believe the future of wine is shipping directly to customers," said Zoe Victor, co-founder at Maker. "We've produced 20 wines from independent winemakers to date, leading the way in premium canned wine. From Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc to single-vineyard Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, we're changing the perception of what canned wine can be."

To learn more about Maker visit www.makerwine.com .

About Maker

Maker serves up award-winning wine from the nation's best small producers in the perfect single-serving pour. Each wine is from a different small production winery that comes with the story of the winemaker who crafted it. All Maker wines are dry, with minimal sulfur additions, 0g sugar, and less than 5 carbs per serving. Maker is the highest rated canned wine on the market today, with three wines scoring 90+ point scores from Wine Enthusiast and 15+ gold medals from major competitions like the Sommeliers Choice Awards and Sunset Mag Int'l Wine Competition. The best way to experience Maker is their customizable Can Club, with SMS ordering, meet the maker virtual events, and a rotating selection of small-batch wines. To learn more about Maker, visit www.makerwine.com or follow them on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

Contact:

Jillian Wong

213.225.4419

[email protected]

SOURCE Maker

Related Links

http://www.makerwine.com

