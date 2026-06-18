Makera Launches Maker Prime Sale with the Biggest Summer Savings on Desktop CNC Machines

MIDDLETOWN, Del., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, a leading innovator in desktop CNC technology, has launched its annual Maker Prime Sale, offering some of the best prices of the year on its Carvera series CNC machines.

Running from June 16 to July 9, the event is divided into two phases: The First Cut Run (June 16–26), featuring the lowest prices of the campaign, and The Final Pass Run (June 27–July 9), giving makers a final opportunity to take advantage of exclusive savings.

Makera launched its annual Maker Prime Sale, offering some of the best prices of the year on its Carvera series CNC machines.

As Makera's biggest summer promotion of the year, the Maker Prime Sale includes limited-time discounts, complimentary gifts, rewards redemptions, and special offers across the Makera ecosystem, with customers able to unlock up to $649 in total savings and value on select products and bundles.

Bring Professional CNC Capabilities to Any Workspace with Carvera Air

For creators looking to turn ideas into finished products without the complexity of industrial machinery, Carvera Air delivers professional-grade CNC performance in a compact desktop format.

Ideal for product prototyping, custom electronics, model making, jewelry design, educational projects, and small-batch production, Carvera Air combines precision machining with an intuitive workflow that makes advanced manufacturing more accessible than ever.

As part of the Maker Prime Sale, Carvera Air is available for just $2,399 during The First Cut Run, representing a $300 discount from its regular $2,699 MSRP. During The Final Pass Run, customers can still save $200, bringing the price to $2,499.

For makers seeking even greater versatility, the Carvera Air 4th Axis Laser Bundle is available for $2,897 during the first phase of the promotion (regularly $3,197), before increasing to $2,997 during the final phase.

As an added bonus, every purchase of a Carvera Air machine or qualifying bundle includes a complimentary Essential Milling Bit Set – Standard (26-Piece) valued at $159.

Unlock Advanced Automation with Carvera

For professional makers, hardware startups, engineering teams, and advanced hobbyists, Carvera offers a complete desktop manufacturing solution capable of handling complex workflows traditionally reserved for industrial CNC systems.

Featuring automatic tool changing, automatic probing, PCB fabrication capabilities, and support for multi-material machining, Carvera enables users to move seamlessly from concept to finished product while minimizing manual setup and downtime.

During The First Cut Run, Carvera is available for $5,449, saving customers $350 off the standard $5,799 MSRP. During The Final Pass Run, the machine remains discounted at $5,499, representing a $300 savings.

Customers looking for the ultimate desktop manufacturing setup can take advantage of the Carvera Ultimate Maker Bundle, available for $6,867 during the first phase of the sale (MSRP: $7,217), before moving to $6,917 during the final phase.

Every Carvera or qualifying bundle purchase also includes a complimentary Essential Milling Bit Set – Extended (52-Piece) valued at $299.

Turn Rewards into Workshop Essentials

In addition to hardware savings, Maker Prime Sale introduces exclusive rewards redemption opportunities for Makera community members.

Customers can redeem rewards points at a value of 100 points = $1 USD and exchange them for a range of practical workshop accessories, including PCB boards, milling bits, fixation tapes, and bit adapters.

The program offers existing users another way to maximize the value of their Makera ecosystem while stocking up on everyday CNC essentials.

One-Day-Only Lightning Deal

To make the celebration even more exciting, Makera will host a special Prime Sale Lightning Deal on June 23.

For 24 hours only, customers can enjoy 25% off selected milling bit sets and material bundles, creating one of the best opportunities of the year to replenish consumables and expand their workshop capabilities.

The Best Time of the Year to Upgrade Your CNC Workshop

Whether you're building prototypes, launching a hardware startup, teaching STEM education, creating custom products, or exploring CNC manufacturing for the first time, Maker Prime Sale offers exceptional value across the entire Makera ecosystem.

With limited-time pricing, complimentary gifts, rewards redemptions, and exclusive Lightning Deals, the event represents one of the most compelling opportunities this summer to invest in professional desktop CNC technology.

The largest discounts are available during The First Cut Run, ending June 26.

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SOURCE Makera