MIDDLETOWN, Del., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, a global leader in intelligent desktop CNC technology, announced that global pre-orders for the highly anticipated Makera Z1 Desktop CNC are now open on the official website on June 9. Following a record-shattering Kickstarter campaign in 2025 that raised over $10.24 million in just 45 days, crowdfunding orders have begun shipping steadily and in succession, Makera Z1 is now available to creators worldwide.

Makera Z1 Now Available for Global Pre-Order, Bringing Entry-Level CNC with Pro-Level Power. Pre-Order Makera Z1 Now to Get Pioneer Wave Benefits.

Makera Z1 has already earned the industry's most prestigious accolades: Best of Kickstarter 2026, IFA Innovation Award 2025, French Design Award 2025 – Gold Award, and BEYOND Best of Innovation 2026. These honors—from Berlin to Paris to Macao—reflect a machine that doesn't just cut material, it cuts through every barrier that has kept precision CNC out of reach for everyday creators.

Pre-Order Pricing & Exclusive Launch Offer

Makera Z1: $1,099 — $100 OFF the listed price of $1,199.

Early pre-orders by June 30 will also receive the exclusive Pioneer Wave Benefits:

- $99 worth of exclusive gifts

- Save up to 25% on add-ons

- Limited priority shipping (shipping in mid-July)

- Triple reward points

Industrial-Grade Precision, Desktop Footprint

Makera Z1 was born from a simple observation: traditional CNC machines are powerful but intimidating—complex to operate, costly to own, and demanding of space and environment. Makera's engineering team spent years solving this problem, and the result is a machine that finally bridges the gap between professional capability and everyday accessibility.

Its one-piece cast frame provides exceptional rigidity and delivers precision of up to 0.02 mm. This level of precision translates into consistently detailed, accurate results across virtually any application a maker can imagine.

Despite its compact footprint, Makera Z1 is engineered for versatility. It processes more than 500 materials, from wood and plastics to carbon fiber and metals, with optional 4-axis support unlocking complex cylindrical or multi-sided projects. To keep workflows smooth, the machine comes equipped with a quick tool-changing system, automatic tool setting, and auto-leveling functions. These features dramatically cut down manual setup time, making professional machining approachable for newcomers while speeding things up for seasoned users.

From Idea to Toolpath: AI-Powered Simplicity

What truly sets Z1 apart isn't just what it can cut—it's how it removes the friction from the cutting process.

The AeroDust™ collection system keeps your workspace clean without requiring external air sources, while the built-in camera enables remote monitoring and time-lapse recording, so you can watch your creation take shape from anywhere—and share every moment.

But the real breakthrough lives in the software. Makera Studio, Makera's proprietary tool, eliminates the daunting hassle of G-code workflows while the AI Craft function lets users generate complete 3D relief models from simple text prompts or uploaded images—no CAD experience required. Paired with the Makerables creator community, which offers a library of ready-to-run project files, Makera Z1 is part of a complete ecosystem designed to keep you creating.

A New Era for Desktop Manufacturing

"Makera Z1's record-breaking Kickstarter performance has already sent an unmistakable signal: desktop CNC has finally broken out of the niche maker circle and entered the mainstream. The fact that machines have already shipped to 67 countries confirms that demand was never the question—accessibility was," said Leon Hou, Product Manager at Makera.

And with a proven hardware-software- community ecosystem, a design language that has won four international awards, and a price point that opens the door for makers, hobbyists, educators, and professionals alike, Makera Z1 isn't just another CNC machine. It's the machine that changes what a CNC machine can be.

For more information about Makera, please check: https://www.makera.com/

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SOURCE Makera