Makera to Showcase Z1 and Its AI-Powered Desktop CNC Ecosystem at Open Sauce 2026

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, an innovator in desktop CNC manufacturing, is showcasing its latest desktop CNC innovations at Open Sauce 2026, taking place from July 17–19 at the San Mateo County Event Center in the San Francisco Bay Area (Hall A, Booth F.139). Makera is demonstrating how AI-powered software and precision desktop CNC technology work together to simplify digital fabrication for creators of all skill levels.

Makera, an innovator in desktop CNC manufacturing, is showcasing its latest desktop CNC innovations at Open Sauce 2026.

Open Sauce is one of the world's largest creator-focused technology events, bringing together makers, engineers, inventors, educators, and technology enthusiasts to celebrate innovation through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, and hands-on experiences across engineering, robotics, manufacturing, electronics, and creative technology.

At Open Sauce 2026, Makera is showcasing its newest desktop CNC platform, the Makera Z1, alongside the Makera Carvera and Makera Carvera Air, offering visitors a comprehensive look at desktop CNC solutions designed for everyone from beginners and educators to professional makers and engineers. The booth also features live demonstrations of Makera Studio, the company's intelligent CAM software, and Makerables, its AI-powered CNC creator community, highlighting a seamless workflow that enables users to move from AI-assisted modeling and toolpath generation to a finished CNC project with unprecedented ease.

Makera Z1: Intelligent Desktop CNC for Every Creator

Leading the showcase is the Makera Z1, Makera's newest entry-level desktop CNC machine that combines professional-grade performance with an intuitive user experience. Featuring a fast tool-changing system, automatic tool setting, auto-leveling, and AI-assisted workflows, the Z1 simplifies machine setup, reduces manual intervention, and enables users to move from idea to finished product with significantly less complexity than traditional CNC systems.

Designed for beginners while powerful enough for experienced makers, educators and designers, the Z1 lowers the barrier to precision digital fabrication without compromising performance.

A Complete Desktop CNC Lineup

In addition to the Z1, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore Makera's broader desktop CNC portfolio.

The Makera Carvera features an automatic tool changer that streamlines complex machining tasks while delivering exceptional precision, efficiency, and productivity for professional users. It is ideal for engineers, product developers, research institutions, and small businesses engaged in precision prototyping and low-volume manufacturing.

The Makera Carvera Air offers an accessible introduction to desktop CNC machining while delivering professional-quality performance in a compact form factor. Designed for makers, designers, educators, engineers, and small businesses, the Carvera Air supports a wide range of applications including prototyping, woodworking, metalworking, PCB fabrication, and creative projects, making advanced digital manufacturing more accessible than ever before.

Intelligent Software that Simplifies CNC

"Our vision extends beyond building high-quality CNC machines," said Josh Zhang, CEO of Makera. "Powerful hardware isn't enough. To truly empower creators, it must be paired with intuitive software and a vibrant community where ideas can be created, shared, and brought to life. That's the ecosystem we're building at Makera."

Complementing Makera's hardware is Makera Studio, Makera's integrated software that combines CAM and controller. Designed to simplify the CNC workflow, Makera Studio integrates toolpath generation, machining simulation, and machine control into one intuitive interface. Guided by intelligent workflows, users can move seamlessly from model import and machining setup to production, making CNC manufacturing more intuitive, efficient, and accessible than ever before. At Open Sauce 2026, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest beta version of Makera Studio through live demonstrations.

Makerables: From Inspiration to Creation

Makera is also introducing Makerables—an all‑in‑one CNC creator community that unites inspiration, creation, and sharing on a single platform. Powered by integrated AI tools, the platform streamlines the creative journey by assisting users with model generation, making digital fabrication more accessible to creators at every skill level. More than just a project library, Makerables invites users to explore CNC projects, showcase their own work, and connect with a global community of makers.

Experience the Complete Making Journey

At the Makera booth, visitors can experience the full AI‑driven making process from start to finish. Using Makerables' AI features, attendees can generate a personalized design, automatically produce CNC toolpaths, and witness their creation come to life on a Makera CNC machine. As a special keepsake, participants will have the chance to create and take home a custom refrigerator magnet produced live during the demonstration.

Throughout the event, Makera will also host interactive activities and offer exclusive branded giveaways, available while supplies last.

Visit Makera at Open Sauce 2026

Makera invites attendees to visit Hall A, Booth F.139 to experience its AI-powered CNC ecosystem firsthand. Through live demonstrations of the Makera Z1, Makera Studio, and Makerables, visitors can explore a seamless journey from AI-assisted design and intelligent toolpath generation to precision machining and finished creations.

For more information about Makera, please check on: https://www.makera.com/

For regular updates on Makera, follow us on:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Makera

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MakeraGlobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/makera.official/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@makeratt

SOURCE Makera