Makera Launches Studio and Makerables, Building a Smarter Desktop CNC Ecosystem

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, a technology-driven company dedicated to making advanced manufacturing accessible for creators worldwide, today announced the launch of Makera Studio, Makerables, and the Makera App. Together, these new solutions form an integrated software and community ecosystem designed to make desktop CNC more intuitive, connected, and accessible for creators of all skill levels across Makera's desktop CNC lineup, including Carvera, Carvera Air, and Z1.

Makera has launched a Co-Creation Contest on Makerables. Makera announced the launch of Makera Studio, Makerables, and the Makera App.

By bringing intelligent CAM software, a global project-sharing community, and mobile machine control into a unified experience, Makera simplifies every stage of the desktop CNC workflow—from discovering ideas and preparing projects to machining, learning, and sharing. The result is a more connected and efficient creative journey that helps users spend less time navigating tools and more time making.

"Our goal has always been to make advanced manufacturing more accessible," said Josh Zhang, CEO of Makera. "With the launch of Makera Studio, Makerables, and the Makera App, we're taking another step toward that goal by creating a more connected experience that helps creators learn, make, and share with greater confidence."

Intelligent Software for Smarter CNC Workflows

At the center of the ecosystem is Makera Studio, an integrated software platform that combines CAM, machining simulation, and machine control into a single workspace.

Makera Studio guides users through every stage of the manufacturing process—from importing models and selecting machining strategies to generating toolpaths, previewing results, and operating the machine. Intelligent Guided Modes for common applications such as 2D and 3D machining, 3-axis and 4-axis relief carving, and laser engraving help reduce the learning curve for beginners, while automatic parameter optimization for common materials and realistic machining simulation improve both efficiency and reliability before cutting even begins.

Makerables Community: Make Your CNC Journey Easier Than Ever

Complementing Studio is Makerables, Makera's new global community platform designed specifically for CNC creators.

Makerables introduces AI-assisted creation to help lower the barrier to digital fabrication. Whether starting from a text prompt, an existing image, or an early concept, creators can quickly generate designs, transform references into reliefs or 3D models, and prepare projects for CNC production. Each project can include everything required for successful production—from design files and CAM data to machining programs, material recommendations, tooling information, machining parameters, documentation, and assembly notes.

The platform also serves as a central hub where users can discover new projects, publish their own creations, exchange ideas with makers around the world, and seamlessly continue editing or machining projects inside Makera Studio.

As the community grows, Makera has launched a Co-Creation Contest that rewards high-quality contributions through recommendations, editorial features, community events, and other opportunities for greater visibility.

Makera App: CNC Control and Community, Anywhere

Completing the ecosystem is the new Makera App, which extends the Studio and Makerables experience to mobile devices.

The app allows users to connect with and control their Makera machines directly from a smartphone. Integrated with Makerables, the app also enables users to browse featured projects, discover new ideas, and explore community creations on the go. While advanced community features such as AI-powered content generation and project publishing remain available through the desktop platform, the mobile app provides a streamlined experience focused on project discovery and machine control.

Together with Studio and Makerables, the Makera App creates a connected ecosystem that allows users to move seamlessly between inspiration, project preparation, and production—whether at their workstation or away from it.

Building the Future of Desktop Manufacturing

Together, Makera Studio and Makerables extend Makera's vision beyond hardware, creating a connected ecosystem that brings intelligent software, AI-assisted creation, and a global maker community into a single workflow.

Makera continues its mission of empowering creators to turn ideas into reality through smarter desktop manufacturing. Makerables is now open to all makers worldwide, while Makera Studio is available to all customers. Makera invites creators everywhere to explore the new connected CNC ecosystem and discover a more intuitive way to design, make, and share.

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SOURCE Makera