Makera Z1 Surpasses $10 Million on Kickstarter, Ushering in a New Era of Desktop CNC Manufacturing

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera today announced a major crowdfunding milestone for Makera Z1 Desktop CNC Machine. By the time the campaign concluded on December 12, it had surpassed US$10,245,134 on Kickstarter, backed by 6,927 supporters worldwide. The achievement highlights growing global demand for accessible, professional-grade CNC manufacturing and reflects the collective support of Makera's backer community, partners, and collaborators who helped bring the project to market.

A New Standard for Desktop CNC

From its inception, the Makera Z1 was engineered to redefine expectations for desktop CNC machining. By combining industrial-grade performance with a compact, desk-ready form factor, it brings advanced digital fabrication within reach of creators previously constrained by cost, complexity, or space.

Key capabilities of the Makera Z1 include 0.02 mm machining accuracy, 4-axis machining for complex geometries, and a streamlined setup enabled by fast tool changes, smart auto-leveling, and one-click tool calibration. The system also supports laser processing and features a built-in camera for remote monitoring and time-lapse capture, making it easier for users to track and share their work.

An integrated dust collection system, with a high-pressure fan and internal airflow channels built into the spindle, simultaneously manages cooling and chip evacuation, routing debris through a bottom-mounted extraction port.

The hardware is paired with Makera Studio software and the Makerables online platform, which together simplify the entire workflow—from automatic toolpath generation and AI-powered image-to-3D modeling to a global community where makers can share, remix, and collaborate on projects.

Introducing the Makera Z1 Pro: Built from Real Maker Feedback

Building on extensive user insights, Makera introduces the Makera Z1 Pro, an upgraded model designed for creators who demand higher precision and long-term reliability. While the original Z1 delivers professional-grade capability at an entry-level price, the Z1 Pro pushes performance further—bringing greater industrial accuracy and enhanced motion stability to the desktop for those unwilling to compromise.

What's Upgraded?

The Makera Z1 Pro introduces core motion-system upgrades designed to enhance precision, durability, and reliability under demanding workloads.

All three axes (X, Y, and Z) now feature ball screw drives, replacing standard lead screws. This upgrade further reduces mechanical backlash beyond the Z1's existing anti-backlash system, while delivering smoother, faster motion and improved longevity during continuous or heavy-duty operation.

In addition, the Z1 Pro is equipped with closed-loop stepper motors across all axes, enabling automatic position correction to eliminate lost steps. The result is higher torque efficiency, quieter operation, and more consistent motion accuracy—bringing industrial-grade reliability to a desktop CNC platform.

Pricing and Availability

Makera continues to prioritize accessibility while expanding performance:

Makera Z1

MSRP: $1,199

Kickstarter Late Pledge Price: $979 (18% off)

Makera Z1 Pro

MSRP: $1,598

Kickstarter Late Pledge Price: $1,278 (20% off)

From Tanks to Rockets: What Makers Are Building

The Makera Z1 has already proven its capabilities through a wide range of precision-driven projects. Building on widely shared creations such as a fully machined tank model, makers and creators have gone on to tackle even more ambitious builds—including rocket models, intricate mechanical clocks, and complex functional assemblies. Projects like these once demanded access to full-scale workshops, but are now being realized on a desktop CNC.

These examples highlight Makera's belief that desktop CNC is not just for learning or hobby use, but for serious creation.

Shaping the Future of Digital Fabrication Education

Beyond individual makers, Makera's impact is also expanding within educational and research communities. The Carvera desktop CNC machine has been officially listed in the MIT Center for Bits and Atoms (CBA) tools directory, a notable milestone that underscores Makera's growing role in advancing hands-on digital fabrication for academic instruction, experimentation, and workforce development.

Commenting on the listing, Makera CEO Josh Zhang said: "This milestone reflects Makera's long-term commitment to bringing desktop CNC tools into classrooms, supporting STEAM education, and expanding the real-world impact of digital manufacturing."

With the Makera Z1, the newly introduced Z1 Pro, and a rapidly expanding global creator community, Makera is moving beyond product launches. It is redefining how manufacturing tools are accessed, how skills are learned, and who gets to shape the future of digital fabrication.

About Makera

Founded by a team of makers, Makera designs intelligent desktop CNC machines that combine automation, precision, and accessibility. From the high-performance Carvera series—trusted in classrooms, studios, small businesses, and medical labs—to the newly introduced Z1, Makera empowers creators worldwide to turn ideas into reality.

For more information about Makera, please check on: https://www.makera.com/

