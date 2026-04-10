Makerfire Adopts Breakthrough USX51 Industrial-Grade AI Flight Controller: Empowering Enterprises to Cut Costs and Boost Efficiency in Low-Altitude Operations

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makerfire, a global provider of industrial-grade open-source drone hardware and low-altitude intelligent solutions, officially adopted the UTMSYS USX51 AI Computing Flight Controller. Designed exclusively for industrial scenarios, this integrated flight controller features three core technical barriers: industrial-grade stable flight control algorithms, 10 TOPS high-computing edge AI, and full-scenario safety-adaptive design. It enables the commercial upgrade of industrial drones from stable flight to autonomous decision-making, providing a highly adaptive and cost-effective core solution for enterprises in surveying and mapping, security, industrial inspection and other fields.

The USX51 deeply integrates the industry-validated Pixhawk 6X flight control system with a dedicated AI module, natively supporting visual recognition and multi-target tracking, and compatible with mainstream AI models such as YOLO/MobileNet/UNet. It achieves precise positioning and stable operation in harsh industrial environments such as strong electromagnetic interference and complex terrain. Its dual open-source architecture (Ubuntu 22.04, ROS2 Humble) is fully compatible with PX4/ArduPilot firmware, seamlessly integrating LiDAR and video transmission systems to significantly reduce enterprises' secondary development costs and cycles. It is highly adaptable to commercial scenarios such as industrial inspection, surveying and mapping, security monitoring, and power line inspection, helping enterprises improve operational efficiency and expand the boundaries of low-altitude operations.

With 13 years of expertise in core drone technologies, Makerfire holds more than 140 industrial-grade invention patents, operates in over 600 cities worldwide, and its industrial-grade solutions have served global enterprises in surveying and mapping, security, and industrial manufacturing. Founder of Makerfire stated: "The core of USX51 is to solve the actual commercial pain points of enterprise customers. The combination of 10 TOPS edge AI computing power and industrial-grade stable design breaks the commercial landing barriers of intelligent drones, enabling enterprises to truly realize the intellectualization, high efficiency and low cost of low-altitude operations, and boosting the global commercial development of the low-altitude economy."

About Makerfire

Founded in 2013, Makerfire is an ISO 9001-certified national high-tech enterprise, specializing in the R&D and commercialization of industrial-grade open-source drone hardware and low-altitude intelligent solutions. We provide global enterprises in surveying and mapping, security, industrial manufacturing and other fields with full-chain industrial-grade technical support from core hardware to scenario-based implementation.

Website: https://www.makerfire.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/makerfirecompany/

Business: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

USX51 Product Page: https://meshnology.com/products/usx51-computing-power-flight-controller

SOURCE Makerfire