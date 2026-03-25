Makers Nutrition Donates $1,000 to Friends of Karen for Springtime Holiday Grocery Gift Card Drive

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers Nutrition, a leading custom supplement manufacturer based in New York, is proud to announce a $1,000 donation to Friends of Karen in support of the organization's Springtime Holiday Grocery Gift Card Drive. The contribution will help provide grocery gift cards to families caring for children with life-threatening illnesses, easing financial stress during a challenging time.

Groceries move along a checkout conveyor as a customer prepares to pay with a card, symbolizing support for families through grocery assistance.

The Springtime Holiday Grocery Gift Card Drive is designed to support families who are already navigating the emotional and financial strain of serious childhood illness. By providing grocery gift cards, Friends of Karen helps ensure families can put food on the table and focus their energy where it matters most: caring for their children.

"At Makers Nutrition, we believe that supporting families who can use the helping hand is a responsibility we all share," said Rosemary Tambini, Director of Multimedia Marketing at Makers Nutrition. "We are honored to contribute to Friends of Karen's Springtime Holiday Grocery Gift Card Drive and help provide some relief to parents who are facing unimaginable challenges. If our donation can ease even a small part of their burden, then it is truly meaningful to us."

Founded in 1978, Friends of Karen provides comprehensive support to families in the New York Tri-State area who are caring for a child with a life-threatening illness. The organization offers financial assistance, advocacy, emotional support, and practical help to ensure families can focus on their child's health without the added weight of overwhelming expenses. Grocery costs, in particular, can become a significant strain as families balance medical bills, travel to appointments, and time away from work.

Makers Nutrition's $1,000 donation will directly contribute to the purchase of grocery gift cards distributed to families served by Friends of Karen. These gift cards allow parents to select the foods their families need most while reducing immediate out-of-pocket expenses.

Community involvement is a core value at Makers Nutrition. As a company invested in the health and wellness of others, the team understands the importance of caring for individuals and families at every stage of life. Through charitable giving, volunteer efforts, and partnerships with local organizations, Makers Nutrition strives to make a positive impact beyond its manufacturing operations.

"Giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we are," Tambini added. "We are proud of our team for supporting initiatives like this and grateful for the opportunity to partner with an organization that makes such a tangible difference in the lives of families."

The Springtime Holiday Grocery Gift Card Drive is one of many seasonal initiatives organized by Friends of Karen to address the evolving needs of families throughout the year. By rallying support from businesses and individuals, the organization is able to extend its reach and provide critical assistance when families need it most.

Makers Nutrition encourages other businesses and community members to learn more about Friends of Karen and consider supporting its mission. Every contribution, whether large or small, plays a role in helping families navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

For more information about Friends of Karen and its programs, please visit their official website. To learn more about Makers Nutrition and its commitment to community involvement, click here.

About Friends of Karen

Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a leading private label and custom supplement manufacturer specializing in capsules, powders, tablets, and gummies. Based in Hauppauge, New York, the company partners with brands across the country to develop, manufacture, and package high-quality nutritional products. With a strong focus on quality, customer service, and innovation, Makers Nutrition is committed to helping brands succeed while making a positive impact in the community.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition