Makers Nutrition Hosts In-Office Food Drive to Support Local Neighbors

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers Nutrition is proud to announce that our team recently held an in-office food and household items drive in support of Long Island Cares. In addition to non-perishable food items, employees generously donated household goods such as cleaning supplies, toiletries and paper products — all with the goal of serving as many Long Island neighbors as possible.

Helping Our Community, One Collection at a Time

Coming together with Long Island Cares to provide meals and hope to our neighbors.

Over the course of a month, staff at Makers Nutrition filled a dedicated drop-zone with boxes of goods. "We recognize that the need is significant, and while our contribution is one effort among many, we firmly believe that even small-to-moderate actions make a difference," said Director of Multimedia Marketing Rosemary Tambini.

The Need in Our Region

Food insecurity remains a real challenge on Long Island: roughly 313,880 people on Long Island are food insecure, including approximately 71,500 children. In 2023, one in 12 Long Islanders (about 8.3 %) experienced food insecurity, which is up from one in 13 in 2022 (7.6 %). In Suffolk County, the food-insecurity rate in 2023 was 8.7 %, up from 8.1 % in 2022. In Nassau County it rose to 7.8 % from 7.0 % in 2022.

These numbers remind us that hunger is not distant or abstract. It is present in our schools, senior communities, and households where costs continue to rise and the margin for food budgets keeps shrinking.

Making a Difference, Together

While Makers Nutrition's food drive is only a single initiative, we know that collective action matters. Every can, box, jar or household supply donated helps relieve a bit of the need, and contributes to the broader effort of ensuring that no neighbor has to choose between paying rent or buying groceries.

We believe:

A company's responsibility goes beyond business goals — it includes community stewardship.





Employee-led giving builds culture, empathy, and connection.





Raising awareness can catalyze others to act: one drive inspires another.

A Call to Action

We invite other companies on Long Island and beyond to consider hosting their own drives with local food banks or hunger-relief agencies. Whether it's a weekend collection, a month-long campaign, or a one-day event, the impact is real.

Here are a few tips for companies looking to help:

Establish a central, visible drop-box or collection area in the workplace.





Communicate clearly with employees about the "wish list" of items your partner organization needs (non-perishables, household items, toiletry kits, etc.).





Partner early with a local hunger-relief organization to coordinate logistics.





Encourage friendly competition or team-based goals to drive engagement.





Wrap up with a short internal "thank you" and photo of the delivery to share the impact.

About Long Island Cares

Long Island Cares is the Harry Chapin Food Bank serving Nassau and Suffolk counties. Their mission is to meet the emergency food and nutritional needs of Long Islanders, and to lead the way in the struggle to end hunger. Long Island Cares

About Makers Nutrition

Founded to provide high-quality nutritional products, Makers Nutrition is committed not only to health but also to the wellbeing of our community on Long Island. We believe that building a stronger neighborhood starts with helping one another.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition, LLC