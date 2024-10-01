Makers of COLUMBUS® Craft Meats Launch New Products to Elevate Holiday Entertaining

"We've curated the perfect salumi combinations to enhance tasting experiences both at home and on the go this holiday season," said Sean McNeil, senior brand manager for the COLUMBUS® brand. "There's truly something for everyone. Our 12-ounce Charcuterie Trio remains the best-selling items in the dry deli category, so extending the offerings to include other options was a natural fit. During the 2022 holiday season, our Charcuterie Tasting Board was the best-selling item in our portfolio, so the new COLUMBUS® Tour of Italy Tasting Board is an exciting addition for consumers."

The COLUMBUS® Rustic Charcuterie Trio savors authentic traditional flavors featuring Sopressata Salame, Prosciutto and uncured Coppa, while the COLUMBUS® Bold Charcuterie Trio delivers a vibrant flavor with Hot Sopressata, uncured Hot Coppa and uncured Chorizo. Whether seeking authentic traditional flavor profiles or a lively statement on the palate with zesty heat and smoky undertones, the Trios promise an exceptional quality of artisanal cured meats that both impress at parties and satisfy during everyday occasions. It is available at retailers nationwide, including Target, HyVee, Albertsons, Safeway and Savemart.

A new release from the brand, four varieties of premium COLUMBUSTM Craft Nuts will level up any charcuterie board and satisfy sophisticated snack cravings. Alongside our premium salumi and artisan cheese, these will inspire you to create your own Perfect Charcuterie Bite for the ultimate holiday gathering, and are ideal for snacking:

COLUMBUS TM Parmesan Rosemary Marcona Almonds are a sophisticated snack featuring buttery Marcona almonds coated in a savory blend of aged Parmesan cheese and fragrant rosemary. The result is a crunchy, flavorful treat with a rich, cheesy and herbaceous taste.

Hot Honey Mezcal Cashews offer a sweet and spicy kick with a smoky, earthy undertone from mezcal. COLUMBUS TM Mocha Cashews combine a hint of rich coffee and smooth chocolate, creating a sweet and slightly roasted taste that complements the nutty crunch.

COLUMBUSTM Craft Nuts are available at retailers nationwide, including Raley's, Albertsons, Safeway, HyVee and Savemart.

The latest Charcuterie Tasting Board creation, the COLUMBUS® Tour of Italy Tasting Board, is a culinary journey through Italy, featuring a delightful selection of Italian craft meats, cheeses and accompaniments that will transport your taste buds and provide a gourmet experience without the effort. Impress your guests with this convenient charcuterie board, perfect for entertaining, picnics and more. It is available at retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway and HyVee.

With countless requests from fans eagerly awaiting its return, a beloved charcuterie classic is being reintroduced: COLUMBUS® Secchi Salame, an ultra-premium salami featuring the flavors of crushed white and black peppercorns and burgundy wine, boasting a subtle, smooth flavor that embodies the authentic taste of Italy. Crafted in San Francisco and inspired by traditional Italian Salametti, COLUMBUS® Secchi Salame — "Secchi" means "dry" in Italian — is hand-tied and slow-aged for 21 days in a natural casing using traditional methods and high-quality ingredients. Made with the finest ingredients and a commitment to tradition, this salami is one of the brand's oldest recipes and a testament to over 100 years of expertise in crafting exceptional charcuterie. It is available in whole sticks at select retailers nationwide, including Save Mart, Albertsons, Pavilions, Raley's and Publix.

About Columbus® Craft Meats

Founded in 1917 by Italian immigrants in San Francisco, Columbus Manufacturing, Inc. produces premium salumi and deli meats sold in grocery deli departments nationwide. The company's craft meats are made authentically from traditional recipes that bring out the bold, unique flavors of the finest cuts of meat, making the brand a leader in today's market. Columbus Manufacturing, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL). More information can be found at columbuscraftmeats.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

