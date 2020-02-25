Makers Of Fla-Vor-Ice And Otter Pops Launch New Premium Alcoholic Freezer Bar, SLIQ Spirited Ice

When it comes to spirits, SLIQ won't play favorites. The brand will ensure there's something for everyone by launching with three premium spirits including, Vodka, Agave, and Rum, each infused with elevated flavors and a super smooth sorbet-like texture. The full flavor line-up includes:

Vodka infused Spirited Ice in Lemonade, Cranberry & Grapefruit, and Blue Raspberry

Agave infused Spirited Ice in Classic Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, and Mango Margarita

Rum infused Spirited Ice in Strawberry Daiquiri, Coconut & Lime Daiquiri, and Pineapple Daiquiri

SLIQ was created to taste great and look even better. Each freezer bar is 100 calories or less, 8% ABV, just the right amount of sweetness, and an Insta-worthy design that is always ready to be shared. SLIQ's convenient and portable packaging makes it perfect for cameos at pool parties, festivals, BBQs, and anywhere things get social.

"SLIQ is a modern take on the classic freezer bar, giving our adult customers the alcoholic version of the immensely popular freezable treat they grew up loving," said Ken Wegner, President of The Jel Sert Company. "When we began the process of creating SLIQ, we knew we wanted to create something exceptional. We applied decades of experience, innovative thinking, and the latest in food and beverage technology with the elements we knew were most important to our adult customers; premium spirits, expansive flavor options, portability, convenience, low-calorie count, and portion-control, all wrapped up in photo-worthy packaging. We didn't just set out to make the best tasting alcoholic freezer bar on the market, we set out to create a product that would redefine the way people enjoy alcohol, responsibly, and we think SLIQ will do exactly that."

SLIQ will be manufactured by 21 Holdings, a new division of The Jel Sert Company that will exclusively produce the company's 21+ items. For more information, please visit www.SLIQSpiritedICE.com, Instagram.com/SLIQSpiritedIce, Facebook.com/SLIQSpiritedIce, and twitter.com/SLIQSpiritedIce.

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, which include dessert mixes, drink mixes, and freezer bars. The Jel Sert Company's products are exclusively made in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,000 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high-quality, high-value products. For more information, visit www.jelsert.com

