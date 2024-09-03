Makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon Launch First-Ever Co-Branded Bacon with CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™

Starting on Sept. 16, fans can purchase this 'baconic' collaboration at select retailers nationwide

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon are introducing the category's first-ever co-branded bacon in partnership with CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ cereal, and the combination of sweet and salty never tasted better. The limited-edition product delivers a crisp, sugary crust with a delicious balance of cinnamon, sugar, salt and savory bacon taste. CINNADUST™ seasoning blend is hand-rubbed onto thick-cut bacon and held overnight for optimal flavor.

Two brands with a passionate fanbase, this craveable collaboration is meant for snacking, pairing and enjoying during any hour of the day. As the boldest of all bacon brands and a leader in product and flavor innovation, the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon bring unrivaled expertise to the partnership with CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ — an iconic cereal from General Mills with a cult-like following. BLACK LABEL® CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ Bacon officially takes bacon to the next level.

"Sweet and savory is such a classic combination, and blasting BLACK LABEL® bacon with our CINNADUST™ seasoning blend is a no-brainer to deliver the epic flavor our fans love in even more ways," said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing manager for CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ cereal.

BLACK LABEL® CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ Bacon will be on shelves beginning on Sept. 16 at select Walmart locations. In the coming weeks, the product will be available at select Kroger stores while supplies last.

"It doesn't get more iconic than HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon and CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ cereal, so we went big with our first-ever co-branded bacon product," said Aly Sill, senior brand manager for HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon. "We're excited to bring fans a bacon that is packed with flavor and blasted with CINNADUST™ seasoning blend for any eating occasion."

Following the announcement of BLACK LABEL® CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH™ Bacon, the makers of HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon will continue to bring fans the unexpected with more delicious partnerships and limited-time products in 2025 and beyond.

For more information about HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon, including products, recipes and a store locator, visit www.BlackLabelBacon.com and follow the HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon brand on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About the Hormel® Black Label® Brand

Bacon plays a larger-than-life role in consumers' lives. It's more than food. It's a symbol, a feeling, an experience. That's what the makers of the Hormel® Black Label® brand believe. First established in 1963, the Hormel® Black Label® brand is the fastest-growing bacon brand in America and continues to push the bacon world forward, offering a portfolio of flavor-forward products that no other brand can match. For more information on all Hormel® Black Label® products, including nutritional information, recipes and where to buy, visit blacklabelbacon.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2024 net sales of U.S. $20 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1 billion. For more information, visit generalmills.com.

