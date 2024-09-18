Makers of Rice-A-Roni Unveil Dinnertime Innovation, Mac-A-Roni, with Humorous Keynote Featuring Joel McHale

McHale invites families to taste the "possibilicheese" with Mac-A-Roni, while the brand offers a chance to try it at a free pop-up in NYC.

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While other innovation giants are unveiling new technologies, fashion and seasonal offerings this fall, the makers of Rice-A-Roni are serving a different kind of innovation. No, it's not AI-powered nor pumpkin flavored, but it is creamy, cheesy and sure to solve even the toughest dinnertime woes by giving meals a taste upgrade. It's Mac-A-Roni.

Watch Joel McHale take on the role of Chief Mac-A-Roni Officer to help unveil the latest dinnertime innovation: Mac-A-Roni.

You may be asking, "doesn't Mac-A-Roni already exist?" One would assume as much from a leader in rice and pasta blends, but it's taken some time to develop a macaroni and cheese worthy of the Mac-A-Roni name. The result? Two creamy, cheesy mac and cheese flavors that taste like they took all day to make. Available in Creamy Cheddar and Creamy White Cheddar flavors, Mac-A-Roni is a side dish with main character energy that will please even the pickiest mac and cheese lovers.

With the help of actor, comedian, TV host, and Chief Mac-A-Roni Officer Joel McHale, The San Francisco Treat is ready to share its latest side dish advancement with the world in an official keynote video, followed by a pop-up experience later this month. In the keynote, McHale takes on the persona of a Mac-A-Roni executive to walk the public through Roni's dinnertime innovation over the years, all leading up to this longtime-coming cheesy milestone.

"Having grown up eating Rice-A-Roni, it's an honor and absolute thrill to help officially introduce the world to its latest innovation, Mac-A-Roni," said McHale. "Mac and cheese is a big winner at my house, so it's been fun to immerse myself in this cheesy character, pun intended, and channel those nostalgic memories into a deliciously over-the-top experience. It doesn't hurt that I got paid in boxes of Mac-A-Roni, either. My family and I love this stuff!"

To commemorate the launch of Mac-A-Roni, the brand is inviting fans in New York City to attend The Mac-A-Roni Experience – a half-showroom, half-tasting-room free pop-up event offering a chance to try Mac-A-Roni, do a meet and greet with Joel McHale, and take home a complimentary box of Mac-A-Roni. The one-day event will take place on September 26 at 42 Grand Street in Manhattan, NY from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. EDT with the line cutting off around 5 p.m. or while supplies last. It will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis or until samples run out. All ages are welcome, but attendees under 18 must come accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Mac-A-Roni Experience attendees can enjoy complimentary samples of both Mac-A-Roni flavors paired with other tasty foods at the Mac-A-Roni Tasting Table and get the opportunity to take home a free box of Mac-A-Roni while supplies last. They can also snap photos by the Mac-A-Roni Accessory Wall and meet local content creators and Mac-A-Roni ambassadors.

"We know it's taken us a while to get here, but we are beyond excited to add Mac-A-Roni to our official Roni lineup. Whether as a side dish or part of a main dish, Mac-A-Roni delivers on the flavor and convenience that families are looking for," said Katie Scupham, vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "We couldn't have asked for a better partner than Joel to help introduce Mac-A-Roni and usher in a new dinnertime staple for both Roni and mac and cheese lovers."

Mac-A-Roni is available at retailers and grocery stores nationwide.

