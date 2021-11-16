Makers of Trulacta® Introduce "Take Back the Holidays" in Support of the Millions of American's Suffering with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

LODI, Wis., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Week (December 1 – 7), Adventa Bioscience®, makers of Trulacta®, have announced an educational campaign in support of the 2.5 million people who suffer with inflammatory bowel disease in the United States1. Trulacta, the world's first and only supplement made entirely of human milk, has been shown to reduce inflammation and improve immunity and digestive health2.

www.trulacta.com - Trulacta, the world's first and only supplement made entirely of human milk, has been shown to reduce inflammation and improve immunity and digestive health www.trulacta.com

A recent study showed that 88% of Americans feel the holidays are the most stressful time of the year. Stress is one of the leading triggers of an inflammatory bowel disease flare. Trulacta has launched "Take Back the Holidays" to offer the gift of whole-body health and well-being to those impacted by digestive disorders. In addition to educational support, the company is offering the first 100 visitors to Trulacta the gift of a 7-day trial of the supplement, (valued at $25).

Trulacta has teamed up with award-winning researcher, professor, and author, Heather Hausenblas, Ph.D. to provide strategies for not only surviving but thriving during the holidays. Heather is author of the recently released, Invisible Illness: An Insider's Guide to Eliminating Overwhelm and Rediscovering the Path to Health and Happiness with an Autoimmune Disease. Heather is also mother to an adult son who suffers from Crohn's disease.

"As a health psychology researcher and as a parent of a son with Crohn's disease I'm continually searching for science-based natural approaches to improve gut and mental health," said Heather Hausenblas, PhD. "With the holidays upon us, eating a healthy diet supported by supplements like Trulacta can help combat the stress and demands of the season while improving digestive health and overall well-being."

All human bodies are made to recognize, accept, and thrive on Human Milk Bionutrients. Trulacta supports whole-body health, which includes support of your gastrointestinal, digestive, and immune systems so they can function as they were intended. Trulacta also supports optimum nutrient absorption and enhanced sleep.3

About Adventa Bioscience

Adventa Bioscience® is an innovative biotech firm dedicated to realizing the full potential of human milk. Adventa's groundbreaking patented research has led to major breakthroughs in health and wellness. The company's flagship product Trulacta® is the world's first supplement for adults entirely composed of Human Milk Bionutrients (HMBs), the rich multitude of beneficial nutrients contained in human milk. Adventa is devoted to furthering research and changing lives by developing a series of products to harness the power of human milk, while remaining fully committed to sustainability practices. The company is headquartered in Lodi, Wisconsin and was founded in November 2020.

For more information visit adventabioscience.com or trulacta.com .

Follow us on social: Instagram: @trulacta Facebook: @trulacta Twitter: @trulactatweets

Media Contact

Jennifer Rumble

E: [email protected]

T: 704.923.6378

[1] https://www.statista.com/statistics/1206510/projected-ibd-population-in-select-countries-north-america-europe/

[2] Adventa conducted a limited pre-clinical study in Fall 2020 with 84% of the participants reporting positive results with regards to relief of gastrointestinal symptomatology as well as other inflammatory issues. Improvements in restless sleep, headaches and joint pain were also reported and may be explained by Trulacta's positive impact on neurotransmitters and inflammation.

[3] These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Adventa Bioscience

Related Links

http://adventabioscience.com

