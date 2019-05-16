MakerSights Named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MakerSights , pioneer of the product decision engine for retail, today announced it has been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019. The recognition is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346 finalists – which included MakerSights.

MakerSights was founded on four core values that are practiced daily: bias for action; continuous learning and improvement; in it for the long term; and it's all about the people. As a pervasively people-oriented company, the culture at MakerSights fosters a sense of personal responsibility among employees toward the success of their peers, customers and the business. The company was founded on the idea that happy employees are the ones who are given the resources and freedom to explore their ambitions while being surrounded by other A-players.

"At MakerSights there is a deliberate focus on individuals' happiness and team dynamics that foster cohesiveness and camaraderie, resulting in motivated employees who look forward to each day in the office. We are humbled to be named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2019, " said MakerSights CEO and Co-founder Dan Leahy. "We put as much mindfulness and energy into the workplace as we do for our customers and this has greatly contributed to each team member's individual successes; it has also positively benefited our company's accomplishments as we continue to evolve and scale."

Each member of the MakerSights team participated in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data from all of the nominated companies, then ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work–leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

MakerSights, pioneer of the product decision engine for retail, provides a trusted digital feedback loop between the market and the makers, bridging the gap between what brands think consumers want and what consumers value. Tightly aligned to the retail calendar, MakerSights' AI-driven technology partners with product teams to support informed decision-making at every stage of the creation and go-to-market process, from ideation to line planning and sell-in. By capturing the combined wisdom of human instinct and machine learning, MakerSights accurately predicts which styles will be winners and losers, eliminating risk at all product development stages. The platform correlates feedback from existing and potential consumers with historical sales data and product professionals' creative intuitions to serve up "smart," stage-specific recommendations on how to take action. Teams can use MakerSights to rapidly validate entire assortments, product attributes, or what will appeal to target demographics – before time and money are committed. Up to 10X less costly and 20X more efficient than traditional focus groups, with MakerSights it's fast and easy to collect input from consumers at scale to test product hypotheses, while its mobile-first user experience inspires authentic responses from consumers. On average, brands using MakerSights experience a 3-5% margin lift. Top apparel, footwear and accessories brands worldwide—including Levi's, Shinola, Taylor Stitch, HOKA ONE ONE and Allbirds—have de-risked billions of inventory investments by using MakerSights to measure consumer appeal for new concepts, to make sustainable choices and increase profitability of assortments across regions, channels and key accounts.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

