Makersite Announces Strategic Partnership with Ansys, Bridging the Gap Between Design and Sustainability

STUTTGART, Germany, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makersite, an AI-enabled product lifecycle intelligence software renowned for its comprehensive approach to managing sustainability, cost and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership with Ansys, a global leader in engineering simulation software. The collaboration will integrate Makersite's cutting-edge solution with Ansys' market-leading Granta software, a tool that allows materials experts and product design teams to innovate, resolve materials issues, reduce costs and validate their materials choices.

With 80% of the total environmental impact being locked in at the design phase, manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to consider sustainability throughout the entirety of a product's lifecycle. Makersite's platform combines AI with data from more than 140 material, process, and supplier databases to deliver real-time insights into materials and process choices made by designers, creating accurate and detailed digital twins of products and their supply chains. This offers manufacturers a significantly clearer level of feedback on their design and sourcing decisions than they've previously been able to achieve.

Engineers will benefit from seamless integration between Makersite's extensive material databases and Ansys' Granta software, enabling them to simulate various product iterations and scenarios without ever having to build a product in practice.

Product designers and engineers will be able to make informed decisions in the CAD, CAE and PLM systems regarding material properties, whilst evaluating environmental and cost impact and enhancing simulation accuracy. The partnership will provide actionable insights into the environmental and financial implications of design choices, helping companies make informed, sustainable decisions early in the development process.

"Partnering with Ansys and integrating our innovative technology offers a solution for engineers that further narrows the gap between design and sustainability," said Neil D'Souza, CEO of Makersite. "Our partnership underscores our mission to help companies create better, more sustainable products through the power of data and digital twins."

"Developing sustainable products requires accurate insights into multiple trade-offs early in the design process," said Mark Hindsbo, GM and VP of Ansys. "By integrating Ansys' gold standard simulation and market leading material platform with Makersite's data-driven insights, we are providing a powerful resource for engineers and designers to innovate responsibly and meet the demands of a rapidly changing market."

About Makersite GmbH

Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams to manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real-time, all in one place. We combine manufacturers' product and supply chain data, held within multiple systems, with our own data foundation made up of 140 material, process and supplier databases to create a digital twin of their products and their supply chain, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively so that they can design, source and manufacture better products up to 50x faster than traditional methods.

With a global workforce and a customer base including Microsoft, Schaeffler, and Cummins, Makersite's goal is simple: Make better products, faster. To learn more about how we transform the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from and which material to use from months to minutes, watch our demo or visit makersite.io.

About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

