Makersite Expands Strategic Partnership with Autodesk

STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makersite, an AI-enabled product lifecycle intelligence software known for its comprehensive approach to managing product sustainability, costs, and compliance in real-time, today announced it has expanded its strategic partnership with Autodesk, the leader in product design software. Through this broadened collaboration, Makersite's sustainability and cost data is available to Autodesk Inventor users, enabling engineers to analyze their products' design, sustainability, and compliance factors during the design phase. Makersite's platform is already available for Autodesk Fusion users through the Makersite add-on.

Makersite and Autodesk's partnership empowers product designers and engineers to innovate more sustainable products at a faster pace by putting deep-tier supply chain and sustainability data directly into their hands, inside the CAD tools they're already using.

Since 80% of an organization's environmental footprint is determined during the product design stage, insight into sustainability metrics during the product development process is crucial – but can make optimizing products more complex. Makersite's solution provides AI-enhanced digital twin models of products and their supply chains, sourcing data from more than 140 material, process, and supplier databases. This brings organizations more clarity into their supply chains and insight into their overall environmental impacts.

"Deepening our partnership with Autodesk will provide more engineers with the powerful data needed to make more sustainable design choices," said Neil D'Souza, CEO and founder of Makersite. "The collaboration also exemplifies our commitment to seamlessly integrate data on production costs, risk, regulatory compliance, and sustainability into existing environments, accelerating development timelines and reducing the reliance on sustainability experts in the process."

"Providing tools to design and make more innovative, sustainable products is an Autodesk core value and central to our strategy," said Stephen Hooper, Autodesk Vice President, Design & Manufacturing Product Development. "Enabling Inventor customers to uncover sustainability insights right in the product they're already using, leveraging Makersite's market-leading supply chain intelligence and material analysis data to do so, is exactly the kind of workflow efficiency we're building into all our tools," said Hooper.

Autodesk will hold its premier annual conference for product designers and manufacturers, Autodesk University, in San Diego October 15-17. Makersite founder and CEO Neil D'Souza will lead an Industry Talk presentation to demonstrate the Inventor plug-in to attendees during the conference.

About Makersite GmbH

Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams to manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real-time, all in one place. We combine manufacturers' product and supply chain data, held within multiple systems, with our own data foundation made up of 140 material, process and supplier databases to create a digital twin of their products and their supply chain, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively so that they can design, source and manufacture better products up to 50x faster than traditional methods.

With a global workforce and a customer base including Microsoft, Schaeffler, and Cummins, Makersite's goal is simple: Make better products, faster. To learn more about how we transform the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from and which material to use from months to minutes, watch our demo or visit makersite.io.

