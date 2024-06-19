Makersite Hires Vatsan Govindarajan and Bram de Bot to Lead Product Development and Data Analytics

Industry veterans bring expertise in product development, lifecycle management and predictive analytics

STUTTGART, Germany, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makersite, a software company pioneering a new approach to automated lifecycle analysis and supply chain management, today announced the hiring of Vatsan Govindarajan as Chief Technology Officer and Bram de Bot as Director of Data. These hires represent a milestone in Makersite's growth and exemplify the company's vision to transform the future of sustainable product design, sourcing and manufacturing.

Vatsan Govindarajan joins Makersite with more than 20 years of experience in product development in Supply Chain and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions and in corporate strategy and transformation. He previously served at SAP as Senior Vice President of PLM and Engineering . With his knowledge of the industry, Vatsan's leadership will further accelerate Makersite's y technology roadmap .

"Joining Makersite as CTO has been an energizing experience," Vatsan said. "Makersite is leading companies into the future of sustainable supply chains and product development, and I find it both meaningful and exciting to be with a company helping manufacturers across industries make better and more sustainable decisions."

Bram de Bot brings a strong background in spatial data analytics and data integration to Makersite. As senior director of data capture and ingestion at HERE Technologies, he led four global teams focused on the collection and integration of spatial data into the HERE databases. As Director of Data at Makersite, he'll oversee the management and growth of Makersite's global supply chain database.

"Makersite's data capabilities are industry-leading and have already been hugely impactful for accelerating product and supply chain decisions," Bram said. "It is an honor to begin this role as Makersite's director of data, and to help drive the expansion of Makersite's advanced data solutions for our customers."

"The hiring of Vatsan and Bram marks a significant step in Makersite's journey to create a clearer view of the world's manufacturing supply chains and enable more sustainable product design through artificial intelligence, technology and data," said Neil D'Souza, founder and CEO of Makersite. "These additions to our team help to fuel the trajectory of our organization, as well as allow us to advance our industry-leading supply chain database."

About Makersite GmbH

Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams to manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real-time, all in one place. We combine manufacturers' product and supply chain data, held within multiple systems, with our own data foundation made up of 140 material, process and supplier databases to create a digital twin of their products and their supply chain, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively so that they can design, source and manufacture better products up to 50x faster than traditional methods. With a global workforce and a customer base including Microsoft, Schaeffler, Cummins and Vestas, Makersite's goal is simple: Make better products, faster. To learn more about how we transform the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from and which material to use from months to minutes, watch our demo here or visit makersite.io . Source smarter, design greener, collaborate faster.

SOURCE Makersite