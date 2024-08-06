Makersite to support Daikin with lifecycle assessments of its new products

STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makersite announces that Daikin Europe, European headquarters of air conditioning technology leader Daikin Industries, will make use of Makersite's AI-enabled product lifecycle intelligence software to enhance their European R&D process. The software will allow Daikin to establish a comprehensive approach to managing sustainability, cost, and compliance with regards to their product design.

Makersite's data foundation, an extensive database of compliance, cost, and environmental impact data, will enable Daikin to automate and scale LCAs for every new product, in turn supporting better product design and sourcing decisions.

In a first phase, the focus will be on producing accurate, automated LCAs across Daikin's European product lines alongside comprehensive product compliance reporting. By harmonizing data and automating these processes, Daikin is setting the stage for future advancements in ecodesign and sustainable product development.

"Daikin and Makersite both value sustainable product design, innovation, and sourcing," said Neil D'Souza, CEO and Founder of Makersite. "Integrating Daikin's product data with external supply chain databases within Makersite's unified data foundation prepares Daikin for the transition to ecodesign and sustainable product development, enhancing their competitive edge in the market."

"Working with Makersite's AI powered software underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Enrique de León Besoli, Sustainability Compliance Engineer at Daikin Europe. "By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and collaborative efforts, Daikin aims to set new standards for environmental responsibility and efficiency, ensuring long-term benefits for customers and the planet."

About Makersite GmbH

Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams to manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real-time, all in one place. We combine manufacturers' product and supply chain data, held within multiple systems, with our own data foundation made up of 140 material, process and supplier databases to create a digital twin of their products and their supply chain, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively so that they can design, source and manufacture better products up to 50x faster than traditional methods. With a global workforce and a customer base including Microsoft, Schaeffler, Cummins and Vestas, Makersite's goal is simple: Make better products, faster. To learn more about how we transform the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from and which material to use from months to minutes, watch our demo here or visit makersite.io. Source smarter, design greener, collaborate faster.

About Daikin

Daikin Europe is a leading provider of heating, cooling, ventilation, air purification and refrigeration technology for residential, commercial and industrial purposes. We offer a wide range of products, solutions and services to create indoor environments that are beneficial to people's health and well-being. Our advanced technology enables our customers to reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable society.

SOURCE Makersite