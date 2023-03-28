MakersPlace and Trevor Jones Honor Late Digital Architect "Alotta Money" with Curated Artist Program and Exhibition

Proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to cancer charity Maggie's, and the 30 selected artists will be invited to attend the legendary Castle Party in France

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, has partnered with Trevor Jones , a traditional painter turned crypto-artist, to pay tribute to the late Philippe Fatoux, also known as "Alotta Money." The partnership involves showcasing a carefully curated selection of artists and raising funds for the cancer charity Maggie's.

MakersPlace and Trevor Jones Curated Artist Program and Exhibition

"Alotta Money" was a talented digital architect who passed away from cancer on March 3, 2022. In his memory, MakersPlace and Trevor Jones will present a carefully curated collection of NFT artwork, where artists are encouraged to reference "Alotta Money's" life or work, but have the freedom to interpret the artwork brief as they see fit.

Trevor Jones stated: "We are really excited about this partnership with MakersPlace and the search for new artwork to honor our friend, 'Alotta Money.' We have already supported Maggie's last year, where we raised over £17,500 following our first Castle Party held at Stirling Castle. We are very much looking forward to continuing to offer our support at this year's Castle Party at Château de Vallery.

"This is a cause really close not just to my heart, but to the heart of the whole NFT community."

Artists at all levels can now submit their artwork through a form to participate in the exhibition and auction, and the final artwork submission deadline is April 7, 2023. In total, 30 artists will be chosen to participate; 24 of these will be chosen by Trevor Jones, and the work of the remaining applicants will be put before the Trevor Jones art community to be voted on for inclusion in the final six places.

"We are deeply privileged to be a part of this initiative and to partner with Trevor Jones, not only to preserve the memory of 'Alotta Money,' but also to raise funds for a noble cause," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "We aim to elevate creators and their artwork by showcasing it through mediums that will live on through eternity like NFTs and blockchain technology."

All submitted artworks must be in NFT format and will be displayed on digital screens at the exhibition. However, if an artwork exists in a physical form, the artist may opt to exhibit the physical version as well as the digital one. Only NFTs that can be auctioned on MakersPlace will be considered for inclusion in the exhibition.

The Castle Party on September 3-5, 2023 at Château de Vallery near Paris is a charity event featuring an exhibition and auction to support the Maggie's center in Edinburgh. The auction will be held on MakersPlace from September 1-10, 2023, with artists receiving 50% of the proceeds and Maggie's receiving the remaining 50%.

Guests are invited to join MakersPlace and Trevor Jones in this noble cause, and honor the work of "Alotta Money", while also supporting a charitable organization.

For more details on the 2023 Castle Party and on how to book tickets, please visit:

https://www.trevorjonesart.com/castle-party-2023/

About Trevor Jones

Trevor Jones is a traditional painter turned crypto-artist who has inspired awe and controversy across both digital and physical art spaces. Jones views technology as a valuable tool for making his art more accessible and impactful. He is fascinated with exploring ways new technology can be used to more effectively engage the viewer. His most popular works contain a marriage of mediums, and consistently blur boundaries between the digital and physical art worlds.

About Maggie's

Maggie's is an independent charity providing free cancer support and information in centers and online. They help people take back control when cancer turns life upside down, with professional support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries. No appointment or referral is needed. Although not part of the NHS, their centers are beside major cancer hospitals across the UK. Many of Maggie's staff are NHS-trained and all their Cancer Support Specialists have expert knowledge about cancer and treatment. Maggie's centers also have psychologists and benefits advisors available for anyone with cancer and those close to them. They also work with experts who provide exercise groups, yoga, nutrition advice and much more. Understanding every person's individual circumstances is central to what Maggie's does and it means their team can guide them to the support that will help them the most.

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

