MakersPlace Launches New Concierge Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital collectibles, announced today the launch of its all new Concierge Program, a new suite of services exclusive to MakersPlace that is tailored to top collectors seeking a more personalized digital art acquisition experience.

The new Concierge Program provides exclusive previews to upcoming MakersPlace drops and offers a range of bespoke offerings, including private sales and escrow services, proxy bidding and phone bidding, private previews, and personal shopping.

"Our team is equipped with both traditional fine art and web3 experts who are committed to finding the right art and artists for each collector," said Katherine Zielinski, MakersPlace Client Relationship Manager. "Whether a collector wishes to acquire artwork publicly or anonymously, we have the infrastructure in place to ensure the highest level of security throughout the purchase process."

The MakersPlace Concierge Team can negotiate on the client's behalf to secure a private sale on a primary or secondary market work, and can even purchase on their behalf and transfer the token to the wallet of their choosing, all while maintaining complete privacy throughout the entire transaction.

"By offering the highest level of white glove services to both creators and collectors, MakersPlace has always distinguished itself in the NFT market," said Craig Palmer, MakersPlace CEO. "We will bring even a higher standard of capability and excellence to our portfolio of services we already offer high-end collectors by launching our Concierge Program."

Please visit the MakersPlace website to learn more about the Concierge program and explore the marketplace.

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier, trusted and most innovative NFT marketplace for Art, Sports and Entertainment. At MakersPlace, artists, creators, fans and collectors can collaborate together in a trusted and brand safe, curated market.

Our mission is to enable a vibrant and sustainable future for creativity that pushes the boundaries of art by enabling dynamic creations integrating motion and sound and blurring the lines between digital and physical, traditional and modern. We provide artists and creators with the ability to protect and sell authentic, unique editions in innovative offerings enhanced by the industry's most sophisticated set of white glove services designed to optimize success and reach a worldwide audience of collectors and fans.

Since launching in 2018, MakersPlace is the market leader in accessibility as the first to accept payment in cryptocurrency (ETH) or credit cards (USD) and the first to eliminate the need to connect an external wallet to store purchases.

In March 2021, MakersPlace catapulted digital art onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million - the record price for any digital artwork - in partnership with Christie's auction house.

