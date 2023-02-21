MakersPlace Launches New Phygitals Category to Elevate the Creator and Collector Experience

The world's most innovative and trusted marketplace is partnering with a Phygital store platform to introduce a seamless purchase and fulfillment process

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace, the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, is once again pushing the boundaries of digital art and collectibles with the launch of a new Phygitals category. Phygitals are an integrated offering of an NFT with a physical component, and now NFT buyers will have an integrated process to unlock and redeem the physical component after purchasing the NFT. MakersPlace is partnering with Aioray, a Phygital store platform to provide this seamless experience. MakersPlace will also promote and highlight this category of world-class Phygital NFTs on its website to enable collectors to easily discover and purchase these exciting new offerings.

MakersPlace has always been a firm supporter of innovative creators, and now creators will be able to leverage this newly integrated Phygital approach to create an elevated experience with collectors. Until now, unlocking the physical component and facilitating shipping has been challenging because creators must scramble to acquire the proper information for fulfillment. This is especially difficult in the case of anonymous collectors buying with crypto. Thanks to this new integrated experience, creators now have the freedom to merchandise physical creations – 3D creations, art, music, and other items in the physical world – with NFTs, in an optimized Phygital experience.

"Phygitals add another incredible layer of connection between the creator and the collectors, and bring an exciting new form of art to the NFT market," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "We see the opportunity for unlockable offerings to go far beyond Phygitals over time and this category is only the beginning for us, as we continue to cultivate these experiences and expand and innovate additional unlockable benefits within our marketplace."

With this launch, the creator and collector rewards are clear:

Better Discovery and Clear Direction: The Phygitals category is prominently featured on the MakersPlace home page with a curated selection of world-class Phygital projects. NFTs containing unlockable items now have clear labeling to identify whether they have been claimed or not.

"We're excited to partner with MakersPlace to provide unique experiences for creators and collectors in ways that have been previously limited," said Mathias Heide, CEO of Aioray. "In collaboration with MakersPlace, we made unlocking Phygitals simple by providing the complete platform for Phygital stores, product authentication, and shipping logistics."

MakersPlace has already been a pioneer in Phygitals, recently launching successful art collections from top-tier artists such as Marco Santini's The Signature Series and Matt Gondek's Fight Club. And now, the new Phygitals category along with the debut of several new art drops featuring physical elements at NFT Paris (the world's largest annual NFT conference) will further elevate MakersPlace's leadership position. During the NFT Paris event, collectors will be able to unlock the new MakersPlace art drops and interact with world-famous NFT enthusiasts and unique art collectors.

MakersPlace Upcoming Featured Phygital Drops:

Lee Ellis , Feb 21

, Leo Caillard , Feb 22 (Featured in NFT Paris Exhibit)

, (Featured in NFT Paris Exhibit) Loupy D, Tupac, Feb 23

James Mulligan , Feb 28

, Javier Arres , March (Featured in NFT Paris Exhibit)

In addition to the upcoming featured Phygital drops, MakersPlace will also include Phygital collections from GoldiesNFT, Vakseen, rv3, and others, with more to come soon.

"MakersPlace is the obvious platform to bring this offering to the NFT space, allowing artists to merge the analog and digital realms together," said creator Lee Ellis, who is preparing for his upcoming Phygital drop. "Artists need a platform to flourish and showcase their passion to the right people. Collectors want the opportunity to own a physical painting and an NFT. MakersPlace has a large collector and fan base with a tremendously talented artist roster. I could not think of a better marketplace to start this new journey with and help supporters experience this expanded, revolutionary form of art collecting."

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

About Aioray

Aioray is the Phygital store platform for NFT marketplaces and brands. Launched in 2022, Aioray is the simple bridge between digital and physical products. Setup your own fully customizable Phygital store and connect it to your marketplace through simple APIs. Supah fast. Now, all creators on your marketplace will have the option to set up their own Phygital stores and sell unlockable NFTs with physical products and experiences. Collectors can also authenticate their physical products through the Aioray Auth. The future is Phygital and our mission is clear: to make Phygital simple.

