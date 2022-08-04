MakersPlace to Auction NFT in Honor of Jerry Garcia's 80th Birthday

Carbon neutral NFTs of Garcia's art celebrating the late Grateful Dead lead singer's life makersplace.com/jerrygarciamusicarts/drops/mandolin-player/

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakersPlace , the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital fine art, announced today that Jerry Garcia Music Arts , a mission-based company inspired by the late Grateful Dead lead guitarist and vocalist, prolific painter and visual artist, Jerry Garcia, is auctioning the animated drawing "Mandolin Player" featuring a duet of "Jack-A-Roe" with longtime collaborator David Grisman. This carbon neutral auction will go live on August 5, 2022 at 6:30PM (EDT) / 3:30PM (PDT).

Jerry Garcia

Garcia's pioneering artistry extended beyond his musical genius and work with the Grateful Dead into the field of multidisciplinary visual arts. His art has been displayed in multiple exhibitions throughout the United States where he expressed his work in various mediums such as oils, watercolor, pen and ink, and digital graphics. His artwork continues to tour in galleries and museums worldwide.

Garcia was also an avid humanitarian and an environmentalist devoted to supporting the conservation of the planet's coral reefs and rainforests. This project will be completely carbon neutral thanks to Aerial , a sustainability platform that builds tools to manage carbon footprints across NFTs, transportation and other emission sources.

1 of 1 Auction: "Mandolin Player" which features a musical duet between Garcia and his friend David Grisman performing the folk song "Jack-A-Roe". The NFT will include a signed certificate of authenticity and a large canvas giclée of the NFT image.

"Working with MakersPlace allows us to celebrate my father's art through new mediums on what would have been his 80th birthday," said Keelin Garcia, Jerry's youngest daughter, and president of Jerry Garcia Music Arts, LLC. "We're grateful to the Aerial team as well for being able to continue to honor his legacy as an environmentalist by ensuring the collection is carbon neutral."

"We're honored to help celebrate Jerry Garcia's vision by bringing his environmentalism, artistic nature and care for humanitarian causes to life on his 80th birthday." said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "Working with artists whose legacy has left an imprint on their community makes NFT projects like these that much more worthwhile."

To view the auction, please click here: https://makersplace.com/jerrygarciamusicarts/drops/mandolin-player/

About Jerry Garcia Music Arts

Jerry Garcia Music Arts is a mission-based music and arts services company inspired by musician Jerry Garcia. The company engages in conscious plastic-free environmental practices and is receptive to partnerships with creatives of like mind. Please visit us online here: https://www.jerrygarciamusicarts.com/

About MakersPlace

MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple's Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie's auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.

SOURCE MakersPlace