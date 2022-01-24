makeSEA Joins VRAR Association (VRARA)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- makeSEA, a content management and collaboration platform for mixed reality, has become a member of the VR/AR Association (VRARA). The VRARA is an international industry organization for virtual and augmented reality designed to connect member organizations, encourage research and education, help develop industry best practices, and foster collaboration between solution providers and end-users. The VRARA membership currently consists of 4,000 companies, brands, and schools, plus over 60,000 industry professionals.



"makeSEA is excited to be a member of the VR/AR Association," said Chris Stavros, CEO and Founder at makeSEA. "As we see accelerated adoption of the use of VR and AR in all segments of business as well as educational institutions, we feel members of the Association will help foster the generation of new ideas and collaboration in the technology. makeSEA is focused on providing easy and economical cross-platform solutions that provide rapid value and measurable benefits through user experiences tied to client content."



makeSEA developers are currently working on new features for the cross-platform solution. With makeSEA + Catapult you can reduce production and refresh times for mixed reality apps by 10x - 100x as well as reduce implementation time to weeks, providing a publishing and update workflow that has reduced the development and operating costs by more than 80% as compared to traditional production methods.



makeSEA puts the power of sharing and live collaboration in the hands of everyone, any educator, any business. makeSEA is the fastest way to get your content onto your XR device with no programming requirements and real-time updates. The California based company serves multiple educational institutions, a diverse range of business clientele, and individual creators and designers.



Companies, organizations, and individuals seeking to explore how to use AR and VR technology should contact makeSEA to learn how easy and affordable XR content production can be using the makeSEA Content Management & Collaboration Platform.



For more information see https://www.makesea.com/



