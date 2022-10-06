Makeup Base Market to Record USD 7.86 Billion growth in 2022-2026; Major Opportunities Amorepacific Group Inc. And Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The makeup base market size is set to grow by USD 7.86 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.73%. According to Technavio, the market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Makeup Base Market 2022-2026

The report identifies Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Clarins Sdn Bhd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Purity Cosmetics, Revolution Beauty Ltd, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Too Faced Cosmetics LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Growing demand among millennial consumers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the regulatory challenges in the cosmetics industry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Makeup Base Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Makeup Base Market is segmented as below:

Product

Foundation



Powder



Concealer



Primer

The makeup base market share growth by the foundation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The foundation segment is expected to dominate the global makeup base market during the forecast period owing to the availability of a wide range of product variants or offerings. Foundation products are available in various forms, such as whipped (mousse), sticks, gels, and tinted moisturizers. Such factors of foundation will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The growing retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving the sales of makeup base products through this offline segment. These outlets offer consumers a wide range of products to choose from and provide them with the convenience of finding everything under a single roof. Factors such as discounted prices and a pleasant shopping experience offered by the ambient atmosphere in the store and shelf displays encourage consumers to buy varied types of makeup base products from offline stores.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of middle-class population will facilitate the makeup base market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our makeup base market report covers the following areas:

Makeup Base Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Makeup Base Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Makeup Base Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To know more about vendor analysis Request a free sample report.

Makeup Base Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist makeup base market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the makeup base market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the makeup base market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of makeup base market vendors

Makeup Base Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amorepacific Group Inc., Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Clarins Sdn Bhd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, Kering SA, Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Purity Cosmetics, Revolution Beauty Ltd, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Too Faced Cosmetics LLC, Unilever PLC, and Vellvette Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Foundation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Foundation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Foundation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Foundation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Foundation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Concealer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Concealer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Concealer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Concealer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Concealer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Primer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Primer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Primer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Primer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Primer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amorepacific Group Inc.

Exhibit 111: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Amorepacific Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC

Exhibit 115: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC - Key offerings

11.5 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 118: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Christian Dior SE

Exhibit 122: Christian Dior SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: Christian Dior SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Christian Dior SE - Key offerings

11.7 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Exhibit 125: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 126: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key news



Exhibit 128: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key offerings

11.8 LOreal SA

Exhibit 129: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 132: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: LOreal SA - Segment focus

11.9 Mary Kay Inc.

Exhibit 134: Mary Kay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Mary Kay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Mary Kay Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Revolution Beauty Ltd

Exhibit 137: Revolution Beauty Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 138: Revolution Beauty Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Revolution Beauty Ltd - Key offerings

11.11 Shiseido Co. Ltd

Exhibit 140: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 141: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Shiseido Co. Ltd - Segment focus

11.12 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Exhibit 144: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

