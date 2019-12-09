Makeup That's Good for Your Skin Just Makes Sense

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know that a makeup look is only as good as the skin underneath, so it made perfect sense to BELLAME Founder and CEO Melissa Thompson to marry the two in a luxurious, high quality color line.

While there are no studies to show that makeup application is bad for your skin it certainly is important to know that what you are using is high quality and safe. It's even better when those products nourish skin all while providing the desired look. In June of 2019, BELLAME officially launched their skincare meets color line introducing two moisturizing lip glosses in a bronze and a blush that provide one swipe color and a hydrating, naturally plumping trifecta of shea butter, vitamin E, and their signature ingredient baobab oil. These glosses make lip balm almost obsolete.

The company expanded on the color line in October 2019 with the introduction of six highly pigmented and moisturizing lipsticks. These lipsticks have a nourishing luxe formula that maintain shine, set like a matte and are long wear with little to no color transfer, all while feeling like a lip balm. The six iconic shades debuted with baobab oil and jojoba esters to hydrate and nourish during wear and complete any makeup look. Following closely behind the lipsticks were gorgeous lip lacquers that use the same formula as the gloss but are packed with a high shine color.

This month, BELLAME launched their first two color palettes each with four eyeshadows, a blush, bronzer, and highlight. "Head in the Clouds" is a set of beautiful plum colors. "Down to Earth" features gorgeous browns and while these obviously don't penetrate the skin they will be the same high quality we have come to expect from the brand. The company continues to develop products for their color line with plans to launch an impressive 20 shades of foundation and many other luxurious products in 2020. Before long, everyone will be wearing a full face of BELLAME.

