Makeup Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 862.43 million | 32% Growth Contribution from North America | Technavio

Regional Analysis

By Geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA 32% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

region. The US is one of the key markets for makeup tools market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe , and South America .

. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, , and . The growing preference for makeup tools for specific makeup application is one of the prime factors that will propel the makeup tools market growth in North America over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Apart from the US, China, Brazil , Germany , UK, and France will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies in the makeup tools market.

Revenue-Generating Segment Insights

By product, the report has been segmented into makeup brushes, other tools, and disposable makeup tools.

The growing trend of online beauty and makeup tutorials will boost the growth of the makeup tools market in this segment.

The segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the premiumization of makeup tools," says a senior analyst at Technavio. The premium makeup tools offered by market vendors are long-lasting and facilitate easy makeup application. The premium quality products are generally offered by reputed brands, such as L'Oréal and ETUDE HOUSE Inc. (ETUDE HOUSE), which further builds consumer confidence. Consumers are willing to pay a high price for these premium makeup tools offered by renowned brands.

In addition, the emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials is the key trend influencing the growth of the makeup tools market. The emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials will be one of the critical makeup tools market trends that will drive the market growth. The increased penetration of smartphones and the internet has further boosted the popularity of beauty and makeup tutorials. Easy access to such tutorials has encouraged consumers to use different types of makeup products and tools at home. The emerging beauty and makeup tutorials will boost the demand for makeup tools during the forthcoming years.

Notes:

The makeup tools market recorded YOY growth of 5.65%.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton , Natura &Co., Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

, Natura &Co., Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The makeup tools market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Technavio categorizes the global makeup tools market as a part of the global personal products market.

This report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the makeup tools market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Makeup Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 862.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Brazil, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Natura &Co., Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

