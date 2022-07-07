Makeup Tools Market Size to Grow by USD 862.43 million | 32% Growth Contribution from North America | Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Makeup Tools Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report projects the market potential growth difference to reach USD 862.43 million from 2020 to 2025. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global makeup tools market as a part of the global personal products market. The makeup tools research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the makeup tools market during the forecast period.
For additional highlights on the YOY growth variance and parent market analysis,
Regional Analysis
- By Geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- 32% of the growth will originate from the North America region.
- The US is one of the key markets for makeup tools market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, and South America.
- The growing preference for makeup tools for specific makeup application is one of the prime factors that will propel the makeup tools market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Apart from the US, China, Brazil, Germany, UK, and France will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies in the makeup tools market.
Revenue-Generating Segment Insights
- By product, the report has been segmented into makeup brushes, other tools, and disposable makeup tools.
- The growing trend of online beauty and makeup tutorials will boost the growth of the makeup tools market in this segment.
- The segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
Want to know more about the market share and growth contribution of each segment?
Market Dynamics
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the premiumization of makeup tools," says a senior analyst at Technavio. The premium makeup tools offered by market vendors are long-lasting and facilitate easy makeup application. The premium quality products are generally offered by reputed brands, such as L'Oréal and ETUDE HOUSE Inc. (ETUDE HOUSE), which further builds consumer confidence. Consumers are willing to pay a high price for these premium makeup tools offered by renowned brands.
In addition, the emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials is the key trend influencing the growth of the makeup tools market. The emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials will be one of the critical makeup tools market trends that will drive the market growth. The increased penetration of smartphones and the internet has further boosted the popularity of beauty and makeup tutorials. Easy access to such tutorials has encouraged consumers to use different types of makeup products and tools at home. The emerging beauty and makeup tutorials will boost the demand for makeup tools during the forthcoming years.
For more market dynamics influencing the market growth,
Notes:
- The makeup tools market recorded YOY growth of 5.65%.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., e.l.f. Beauty Inc., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Natura &Co., Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The makeup tools market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Technavio categorizes the global makeup tools market as a part of the global personal products market.
- This report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the makeup tools market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
Have more queries?
