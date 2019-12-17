MakeupFood Launched K-beauty Anti-Pollutant Skincare, Millennial Grass, on Kickstarter

Millennial Miracle makes prominent use of the rare Eastern Prickly Pear, a cherished fruit native to Korea. Each product is infused with the plant's powdered extract for fast, complete absorption in the skin. The plant is prized for its beneficial properties, high in antioxidants, minerals, and contains up to 5 times the vitamin C found in aloe vera.

But, until now, its lavish properties have been impossible to use in skincare products. MakeupFood has successfully reduced the Eastern Pear through its patented technology, finally allowing its use in skincare.

The Primer is a soft gel that sets a natural and smooth base for evenly applied foundation and makeup. It is bursting with nourishing ingredients, notably the Eastern Prickly Pear, filled with antioxidants and vitamins.

The Primer also contains SPF 50+ and PA+++ for protection against both harmful UVA and UVB rays. The Primer is a natural shield against the smallest of dust and pollutants that cause dryness, aging, and wrinkles. Even if you forego the makeup, the Primer contains an abundant amount of the tyrosinase enzyme, which leaves your skin with a lasting vibrant glow.

The Brightening Serum Elixir fights aging and brightens skin. It restricts the development of melanin and provides even toning across the skin for a balanced, even appearance. It also infuses a layer of moisture for immediate absorption into the skin. Its moisturizing properties promote cell regeneration, aiding in skin repair. It further saturates your skin with fiber, Vitamin C, calcium, antioxidants and flavonoids.

Finally, the Therapy Time (Millennial Grass K-Pop Detox!) facial mask sends a surge of moisture that calms your tired skin. It is rich is the same beneficial properties, including tri-glyceride, gamma linolenic acid, and omega antioxidants that improve circulation. It provides instant relief to tired skin, agitated by environmental and stress factors.

MakeupFood is thrilled to bring the long-loved healing properties of the Eastern Prickly Pear to skincare, Millennial Grass.

Learn more about the myriad skin-changing benefits of Millennial Miracle on Kickstarter.

SOURCE Onday Cosmetics