MakeWell: Google's AMIE Research Reinforces the Emerging Role of AI-Led Clinical Conversation

New research from Google underscores a shift MakeWell has been building toward: intelligent medical dialogue as the foundation of next-generation care.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MakeWell today highlighted new research from Google's Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer (AMIE) as further confirmation that AI-driven clinical conversation is emerging as a foundational layer of healthcare delivery—an approach MakeWell has been advancing through its clinical communication platform.

The AMIE research demonstrates that sophisticated conversational AI can conduct structured diagnostic interviews, ask adaptive clinical questions, and generate meaningful medical summaries from patient dialogue. The results suggest that conversational systems can significantly improve how patient information is collected and interpreted prior to clinical decision-making.

For MakeWell, the findings validate a design philosophy the company has championed from the start: healthcare quality improves when patient conversations are structured, intelligent, and captured in clinically meaningful formats.

"Healthcare has spent decades digitizing records, but not the conversation that produces the most important clinical data," said Daniel Carroll, Founder and CTO at MakeWell. "The AMIE research confirms what we've believed for years: the next frontier of healthcare AI is not just analysis of records—it's intelligent dialogue with patients that produces better data in the first place."

MakeWell's platform focuses on transforming patient conversations into structured clinical insight before a clinician encounter begins. By guiding patients through medically intelligent conversations, the system captures deeper symptom context, reduces missing information, and produces organized summaries that support more efficient care.

This approach reflects a broader shift toward capturing clinically meaningful information at the moment of patient dialogue, rather than attempting to reconstruct it later from fragmented records. The approach addresses one of healthcare's largest inefficiencies: critical clinical information is often incomplete, unstructured, or captured too late in the care process.

MakeWell's conversational AI platform enables healthcare providers to:

Conduct structured patient interviews before visits

Generate clinically organized summaries for providers

Reduce documentation burden and administrative time

Improve diagnostic signal quality at the point of care

The company believes the implications of conversational AI extend beyond intake or triage. Over time, intelligent clinical dialogue could reshape how healthcare systems gather information, monitor patients, and support earlier diagnosis.

"For decades healthcare has tried to extract insight from incomplete or fragmented records," said Daniel W. Berger, MakeWell's President and CEO. "The real opportunity is to generate better clinical data at the source—through intelligent patient conversations."

MakeWell views the emergence of systems like AMIE as an important signal that conversational intelligence is becoming a core infrastructure layer for future healthcare systems.

"As research from organizations like Google continues to advance the field, the opportunity becomes clearer," added Berger. "Healthcare AI will ultimately succeed not by replacing clinicians, but by elevating the quality of the information they receive."

The company has focused on structured clinical dialogue as a foundational design principle since its earliest platform development.

MakeWell is currently working with healthcare partners to integrate conversational AI into clinical workflows including pre-visit preparation, patient intake, and ongoing care management.

About MakeWell



MakeWell develops AI-powered clinical communication technology designed to improve how healthcare providers capture, understand, and act on patient information. By combining conversational AI with structured clinical reasoning, MakeWell enables more efficient workflows and more informed medical decision-making.

For more information, visit https://www.makewell.ai

SOURCE MakeWell, Inc.