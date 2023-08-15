PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Makin Wellness, a specialized online therapy company, proudly announces its recognition as one of America's fastest-growing private enterprises in the renowned Inc. 5000 list for 2023. This prestigious award demonstrates Makin Wellness' commitment to delivering exceptional online therapy solutions and advancing its mission to help millions of people.

Makin Wellness Honored as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. 5000

The annual Inc. 5000 list is a definitive indicator of entrepreneurial success, celebrating the most dynamic and rapidly growing companies across the United States. Makin Wellness' inclusion in this esteemed roster exemplifies its rapid expansion, dedication, and transformative impact on the landscape of mental health.

Founder and CEO Sara Makin, MSEd, LPC, NCC, expressed the company's elation, stating, "Being recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. Our promise is to continue to improve our treatment and provide an exceptional experience."

Makin Wellness is an innovator in the field of specialized online therapy, providing a comprehensive array of mental health, relationship, and couples counseling. The company's individualized approach to mental health, coupled with its commitment to clinical excellence, has significantly contributed to its rapid ascent and industry recognition.

As Makin Wellness continues to scale new heights, the company remains steadfast in its mission to create transformative change and promote mental health amidst the demands of modern life. The Inc. 5000 distinction serves as a testament to Makin Wellness' unwavering dedication to effecting positive change in the lives of millions worldwide.

For more information about Makin Wellness and its innovative specialized online therapy solutions, please visit https://www.makinwellness.com

https://www.makinwellness.com .

About Makin Wellness

Makin Wellness is your online therapy company dedicated to providing accessible and transformative treatment. Get started with our highly-rated team of specialized, professional, and accredited online therapists that can support you with a wide range of concerns, including anxiety, depression, stress, grief, trauma, and more.

