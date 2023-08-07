MakinaRocks and 3K Technologies Announce Global Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakinaRocks, a pioneering leader specializing in AI software for the manufacturing industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with 3K Technologies, a leading smart technology solutions provider headquartered in California.

With this alliance, 3K Technologies gains access to cutting-edge tools like Runway, a promising new enterprise MLOps platform developed by MakinaRocks. Leveraging its expertise from successfully executing over 100 AI projects in diverse industries such as semiconductors, battery, automobile, and solar energy, MakinaRocks has acquired specialized knowledge in developing and operating high-performance AI models. Runway offers companies across various sectors the advantage of flexibility in handling a wide range of data and related challenges, streamlining the entire machine learning lifecycle by providing standardized model development, deployment, and operational environments. This collaboration opens up exciting possibilities for both companies to revolutionize the AI landscape in the manufacturing industry and beyond.

"3K Technologies is focused on solving some of the hardest manufacturing problems in industrial businesses that have plagued businesses for years," said Murali Gomatam, President of 3K Technologies. "This partnership will give 3K Technologies access to world class AI/ML tools and solutions that large enterprises are actively seeking."

"Since our inception, MakinaRocks has consistently led the charge in tackling a wide array of challenges in the manufacturing sectors with our innovative AI solutions," said Andre S. Yoon, CEO of MakinaRocks. "We're excited about the potential of this partnership with 3K Technologies, as we envision seamlessly integrating our cutting-edge products and solutions with their strong development team. This collaboration will undoubtedly act as a catalyst for MakinaRocks' expansion in the US, enabling us to leverage the expertise of their skilled data scientists and propelling us to even greater heights."

About MakinaRocks

MakinaRocks is a pioneering leader in enterprise AI software for the global manufacturing industry, driven by our mission to accelerate industries' transition to AI. We offer an advanced enterprise MLOps platform that seamlessly streamlines the entire machine learning workflow while integrating cutting-edge AI technologies. Our dedication lies in providing end-to-end AI solutions tailored to diverse manufacturing sectors, empowering businesses to optimize operations, gain data-driven insights, and unlock significant business value. From predictive maintenance to process optimization, MakinaRocks brings unparalleled expertise to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

With offices in Seoul and Silicon Valley, MakinaRocks has raised over $25 million in funding from renowned global investors, including Applied Ventures (NASDAQ: AMAT), GS Holdings (KRX: 078930), Hanwha (KRX: 000880), Hyundai Motor Group (KRX: 005380), LG Technology Ventures, and SK Telecom (KRX: 017670). MakinaRocks has been recognized as a top innovator, featuring in the CB Insights 2023 AI 100 list, 2022 Advanced Manufacturing 50, and named a Global Innovator in the World Economic Forum for 2023. For more information, visit https://www.makinarocks.ai/en/.

About 3K Technologies

Founded in 2002, 3K Technologies has been serving US customers in multiple verticals including High Tech, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, and Public Sector. With its US based engineers, augmented by India-based delivery centers, 3K Technologies offers top notch technology services in the areas of Software Product Engineering, Cloud, Data, AI and Mobile App Development. They have an excellent track record of success and customer satisfaction with Fortune 500, Middle Market and Start-Up companies.

