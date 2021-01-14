MakinaRocks, Hyundai Robotics sign MOU to 'advance AI-based industrial robot arm anomaly detection'

Recently named a '2020 Emerging AI+X TOP 100' company by PwC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers) and the AIIA (Artificial Intelligence Industry Association), MakinaRocks develops anomaly detection and control & optimization solutions for the industrial sector based on deep learning & reinforcement learning. The Seoul and Silicon Valley-based startup is currently partnered with global conglomerates in semiconductor, battery, and energy industries.

Hyundai Robotics, the leading industrial robotics company in South Korea, focuses on robots used in automobile and semiconductor industries. With their accumulated technology and research, the company is pushing to diversity their business to construction and F&B tech industries.

Under the terms of the MOU, MakinaRocks and Hyundai Robotics will work together to further advance AI-based industrial robot anomaly detection with the joint development of deep learning models and operational frameworks for industrial robot predictive maintenance. To this end, the two companies plan to develop operating environments for deep learning models and integrate them with Hyundai Robotics' Robot Monitoring System (HRMS).

"While existing AI projects are currently at the PoC (Proof of Concept) level, this agreement provides the opportunity for more, as it includes the MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) aspect necessary for operating machine learning systems," said MakinaRocks co-CEO, Andre Yoon. "The collaboration will provide new AI application use-cases, contributing to new value creation in the industrial robot market."

Hyundai Robotics Managing Director, Dae-gyu Yoon, remarked, "As an increasing number of customers request AI-integrated robots, an AI-based analysis platform for robot functions is an indispensable necessity. We plan to expand our userbase with robots that can autonomously predict failures and perform quality management."



About MakinaRocks

Founded in 2017, MakinaRocks is a startup specializing in industrial machine intelligence. Backed by several South Korean conglomerates and a global semiconductor company in their Series A ($10 million), the industrial ML-based solutions startup drew attention to their global growth potential, expertise, and technical qualifications. With their proprietary technology in anomaly detection and intelligent control, MakinaRocks's solutions use sensor and numeric data to detect anomalies in equipment, increase product quality, and improve process control, enhancing the product and production processes of industries such as semiconductor, automobile, battery, and energy. For more information, visit https://makinarocks.ai .

