MakinaRocks research published by Deep Learning sector's premier conference, ICLR 2020

The ICLR is known for promoting research in the field of artificial intelligence—gathering, presenting, and publishing papers related to deep learning for eight consecutive years. Due to the growing interest in artificial intelligence, approximately 1,600 papers are submitted each year. In 2020, MakinaRocks's submission, a paper on their anomaly detection solution, "RaPP (Novelty Detection with Reconstruction along Projection Pathway)," was chosen to be presented and published at the ICLR's eighth conference.

RaPP, developed by MakinaRocks, uses deep neural networks to generate an anomaly score, improving the performance of anomaly detection. While standard anomaly detection models are limited to comparing the difference between the input and the output without consideration to the hidden values within the autoencoder, RaPP extends the process by leveraging hidden reconstruction errors produced by encoder.

Through extensive performance evaluation with diverse image and sensor datasets, the model has proven to exceed other deep learning-based anomaly detection models in terms of performance. The Anomaly Detection Suite (ADS), developed by MakinaRocks, improves production efficiency by increasing failure prediction accuracy of critical machinery, thereby minimizing downtime.

Ki Hyun Kim, a principal machine learning research engineer at MakinaRocks, clarified, "Unlike previous anomaly detection models that propose new learning schemes or model architecture, RaPP is a relatively simple process that doesn't require changing widely used autoencoders and makes use of currently existing models."

*For more information, please refer to the original paper in the link below: https://iclr.cc/virtual_2020/poster_HkgeGeBYDB.html

About MakinaRocks

Founded in 2017, MakinaRocks is a startup specializing in industrial machine intelligence. Backed by several South Korean conglomerates and a global semiconductor company in their Series A ($10 million), the industrial ML-based solutions startup drew attention to their global growth potential, expertise, and technical qualifications. With their proprietary technology in anomaly detection and intelligent control, MakinaRocks's solutions use sensor and numeric data to detect anomalies in equipment, increase product quality, and improve process control, enhancing the product and production processes of industries such as semiconductor, automobile, battery, and energy. For more information, visit https://makinarocks.ai.

