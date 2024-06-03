MAKINEX PORTABLE POWER BOX (PPB) HONORED AS A 2024 CONCRETE CONTRACTOR TOP PRODUCTS AWARD WINNER

MANSFIELD, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concrete Contractor, the nationally recognized magazine serving concrete construction professionals, has named the Makinex Portable Power Box a 2024 Concrete Contractor Top Products award winner.

The 2024 Concrete Contractor Top Products award represents the concrete industry's best products gaining interest from end-users and concrete professionals alike. The awarded products, exhibiting innovation and utility, were chosen based on submitted nominations and audience engagement during a 12-month period on ForConstructionPros.com/Concrete, and narrowed down by the editorial team and advisory board.

"The innovations being made in the concrete construction industry are second-to-none," said Jonathan Kozlowski, Editor, Concrete Contractor. "Nowhere else would you be able to find such creative ideas solving the problems modern contractors face daily. I'm proud to announce the winning products in this year's Top Products program."

The Makinex Portable Power Box is a groundbreaking power solution designed with safety, efficiency, and versatility in mind. It offers a quiet, clean, and fuel-free power source, making it ideal for indoor and confined spaces. With up to 15kWh of battery capacity, the PPB charges via 120V and 240V mains, or connected solar photovoltaic (PV). It is equipped with multiple outlets including 3x30 (240V, 120V) and 2xGFCI 20A, as well as USB-A and USB-C outlets, supporting a wide range of applications across various industries.

Rory Kennard, CEO of Makinex, expressed his excitement about the award, stating, "Winning the 2024 Concrete Contractor Top Products award for the Makinex Portable Power Box is a tremendous honor. This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are proud of the PPB and its ability to provide a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly power option."

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the May/June issue of Concrete Contractor and at ForConstructionPros.com/Concrete.

For further information about Makinex, please visit Makinex.com

About Makinex:

Makinex is an award-winning leader in innovative solutions for construction, landscaping, industrial, and commercial sectors. With a dedication to pushing boundaries, Makinex simplifies complex tasks, enhancing operational efficiency for professionals worldwide. With a commitment to excellence, Makinex strives to deliver solutions that optimise efficiency and productivity, enabling professionals to work smarter, not harder.

