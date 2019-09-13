Making A Difference & Rewriting A Narrative, Cantor Fitzgerald's And BGC Partners' Charity Day Raises Funds & Spirits

Every year since 2002, Charity Day has opened trading floors and invite esteemed guests representing participating charities to join licensed brokers on the trading floors to conduct transactions with clients. One hundred percent of global revenue from Charity Day is distributed to dozens of charities around the world, including the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. The organization, which has raised approximately $336 million globally since its inception, was created to commemorate the 658 Cantor employees and 61 Eurobrokers employees lost in the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.

"I am grateful for the continued support for Charity Day from distinguished guests from the worlds of sports, film, television, music, government and more," said Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. and BGC Partners, Inc. "This event provides us a moment to remember those who lost their lives that day, instead transforming it into a day of hope, charity and unity."

This year, dozens of celebrities gave their time and helped raise millions in a single day for various charities around the world. The work of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund in 2019 included $4 million for Puerto Rico to help families affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria to rebuild their homes and their lives.

"Charity Day has always been about making a difference in the lives of those in need," said Edie Lutnick, President and Co-Founder of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. "It enables us to honor those lost on 9/11 and to continue to pay forward the kindness we received by supporting others who are doing good work in the world. Charity Day is the positive and enduring legacy for all of the men and women who we cared so deeply about."

Esteemed guests representing participating charities joined licensed brokers on the trading floors to conduct transactions with clients: Cindy Crawford, Supermodel (Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund); President Bill Clinton (Clinton Foundation); Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister (Tony Blair Institute for Global Change); Victor Cruz, NFL (Victor Cruz Foundation); Tino Martinez, MLB (Italian American Baseball Foundation); Spencer Dinwiddle, NBA (Dinwiddle Family Foundation); Jim Leyritz, MLB (September 11th Education Trust); Ilana Glazer, Comedian (Happy Trails for Kids); Candice Swanepoel, Victoria's Secret Model (Mothers2Mothers); Brian Cashman, MLB (Covenant House).

About Charity Day and the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Every year, Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, commemorate our 658 Cantor and 61 Eurobrokers employees who perished on September 11, 2001 by distributing 100% of our global revenues on Charity Day to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and dozens of charities around the world. The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund initially created to assist families of Cantor employees who were lost on 9/11, has since broadened its mission to provide aid to victims of natural disasters, emergencies, direct service charities and wounded members of the military.

Charity Day is our way of turning a tragic day into one that is positive and uplifting by helping others. We invite celebrity guests who represent participating charities into our offices to conduct trades with licensed brokers and their clients. To date, Charity Day has raised $159 million for charitable causes around the world, and since its inception the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund has raised and distributed over $336 million. For information about the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund please visit www.cantorrelief.org .

