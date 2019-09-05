Making a Difference in Childhood Cancer- Eminence Kids Foundation

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Thanks to advances in research and treatment, the American Cancer Society reports that five-year survival rates for childhood cancers have risen to 80 percent, but it remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under 15 in the U.S.

Having survived childhood cancer himself, Boldijarre Koronczay, president of Eminence Organic Skin Care, understands the challenges of coping with this illness. Attributing his survival in part to an organic diet led Boldijarre to establish The Eminence Kids Foundation. His conviction that organic food plays an important role in the body's ability to cope with serious illness is the guiding force behind the Foundation's mission to provide organic nutrition to children undergoing treatment, regardless of their circumstance. For over six years, the Eminence Kids Foundation has donated organic, locally-sourced and nutrient-rich foods to sick children around the world.

Through its website, the Foundation also works to educate parents and kids about healthy foods to inspire them to make smart nutritional decisions and instill in them an understanding of the impact of food can have on overall health, well-being, and quality of life.

About Eminence Organic Skin Care

Eminence Organic Skin Care, an award-winning provider of the most effective, professional skin care products, is sold in leading spas in 50+ countries worldwide. Eminence Organics blends herbal craftsmanship, innovative skin rejuvenation techniques unique to Hungary and hand-picked ingredients to craft premium natural, organic and Biodynamic® skin care that is both good for the earth and the skin. Eminence Organics is proud to be a Certified B Corporation®, the leaders of the global movement using the power of business to solve social and environmental problems, held to rigorous standards of performance, accountability, and transparency.

About The Eminence Kids Foundation

The Eminence Kids Foundation, a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing critically ill children undergoing treatment around the world with organic fruits, juices, and vegetables to help aid in their recovery. Eminence believes that providing organic, locally-sourced, and nutrient-rich food will promote healing and long-lasting health. Since its launch in 2013, the Foundation has expanded from Hungary to three countries in Europe and North America, with a vision to bring Éminence Kids worldwide. The Foundation has donated over 91,000 organic meals and counting. A portion of the proceeds from every Eminence Organic Skin Care product goes towards The Eminence Kids Foundation. https://eminencekidsfoundation.org/

