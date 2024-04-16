MAKING A SPLASH: APEX SOCIAL CELEBRATES CAREGIVERS WITH SURF, SAND, AND SERVICE

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May 3rd to May 5th -- Get ready for a wave of fun and gratitude! Seventy-five amazing young international educators, therapists, nurses, and other care professionals are about to make a splash in San Clemente. These "Apex Care Professionals" are primarily from Germany and Austria, and they're in this country on a special U.S. Department of State J-1 cultural exchange program to participate in a unique live-in child care solution for families with diverse needs.

Apex Social Group, the organization that facilitates this unique program, is hosting its 15th Annual Surf Outing to celebrate these dedicated young professionals and offer them the chance to bond, relax, and learn to conquer the waves of San Clement's iconic coastline.

More Than Just Caregivers.

Apex Social Group provides families with developmental live-in childcare and cultural exchange. Their Care Professionals hold degrees in fields such as pediatric nursing, occupational or physical therapy, or early childhood education from their home country. They dedicate themselves to enriching the lives of families across the U.S., often working with children who have varying disabilities.

Amanda Spagnoletti, a host mom from New Jersey, is just one of many who sing the praises of her Care Professionals."To say Yasmin and Sarah, who are both Occupational Therapists from Germany, have changed our lives is an understatement. These young women have completely changed everything about the way our family functions – for the better! Their patience, professionalism, and work ethic with our son are beyond compare. The love they feel for him – and for the entire family – is apparent in everything they do. I have never seen such diligence and competence in people so young, and believe me working with Nick is no easy task!" Spagnoletti said.

California Dreams Come True.

For many of these young professionals, the opportunity to learn to surf in San Clemente is a dream come true. Hannah Elixmann, a speech therapist from Germany, currently in the middle of her second year serving an Apex host family in New Jersey expresses her excitement: "I've only seen the Pacific Ocean once before! I am grateful that Apex gives me the opportunity to cross another thing off my bucket list!"

A Heartfelt Thank You

The Apex Annual Social Surf Outing is more than just a fun outing. It's a way for Apex Social to express their deepest gratitude to these incredible young professionals. "Creating this event is a true labor of love," says Susan Asay, Founder of Apex Social Group and long-time San Clemente resident. "I'm incredibly proud of these Care Professionals, and I love seeing the joy on their faces as they get outside of their comfort zone and catch their first wave while experiencing the beauty of San Clemente, my hometown."

Celebrating Inclusion on the Waves.

The spirit of "Making a Splash" extends beyond just fun and sun. Local surf instructors from JP's San Clemente Surf School will give lessons to the Apex Care Professionals, while Pro Surfer Rocky McKinnon of Huntington Beach will offer adaptive surfing experiences for Apex host children with varying abilities. Rocky will also share his story as a pioneer of the first Adaptive Surfing program in Huntington Beach with his innovative "Chair Board" design.

An Apex Social host family from Sherman Oaks was invited to have their daughter Sadie who has Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic condition, participate in a McKinnon Adaptive Surf lesson at a previous Apex Social Surf Outing and will be attending again this year along with several other families. "Watching Sadie catch her first wave was unforgettable," said her mom, Stephanie. "It was a powerful reminder to us that Sadie loves adventure and we should never let her disability get in the way of trying new things. We were grateful to Apex for partnering with us to find amazing Apex Care Professionals for Sadie and for inviting Sadie to be a part of this special experience."

Building Bridges and Sharing Knowledge.

It is a special honor, Asay said, to again welcome representatives from the US Department of State and from the Apex Social partners in Germany and the U.S. This German-American exchange program is more than just child care," says Asay. "It's a chance for people from different backgrounds to learn from each other, share knowledge, and work together towards making the world a more inclusive place."

According to Sarah Kodinsky, CEO at Apex Social, "The excitement for the event is palpable year after year. We are all so happy and grateful to be able to positively influence so many lives – the lives of the families we serve, and the young Apex Care Professionals who make such a big difference in their lives."

About Apex Social

Founded in 2008, Apex Social Group is the leading Child Care Provider for families with children of all abilities and all ages - from newborns to young adults. Apex Social is particularly situated to assist families with children who have disabilities as our Apex Care Professionals - both from the United States and abroad - have backgrounds in a health, therapy, or educational field, with experience working with children that have autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, developmental delays and more. Apex Social offers a boutique-style service experience that reaches beyond the traditional child care agency service.

To learn more about Apex Social Group, visit apex-social.com

