A Well-Hydrated Supply Chain With Barrett Distribution Centers

FRANKLIN, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider and a leader in eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with the rapidly growing, Direct-To-Consumer hydration Microdrink brand, Waterdrop.

Making A Splash: Waterdrop Selects Barrett as Exclusive North American 3PL Provider Post this Barrett Distribution Centers celebrates the new 3PL partnership with Waterdrop.com, as well as the go-live launch out of the Memphis region. Founded in 2016, Waterdrop has revolutionized the hydration market with their innovative Microdrinks, which offer natural fruit and plant extracts to enrich water without the need for sugar or artificial additives. With a mission to reduce plastic waste and promote healthy hydration, Waterdrop has garnered a loyal customer base across Asia, Europe, and the USA. Their products are available in major retailers such as Target, Walgreens, and HEB, as well as their own branded stores.

"Waterdrop is such an incredible brand. They've already taken over Europe and we can't wait to help fuel their growth in the USA," said Bryan Corbett, VP at Barrett. "As an avid tennis player and fan, I absolutely love what they've done with sponsoring tennis, which is of course a global sport. It doesn't hurt having Novak Djokovic wear your logo, who is well-known to be health conscious, and now winning a gold medal over the weekend, the undisputed GOAT. Adding Taylor Fritz, among other brand sponsors, to their lineup; it's all genius. Barrett is ecstatic to be partners with Waterdrop."

Courtenay Schick, Senior Operations Manager, led the selection process on behalf of Waterdrop. Particularly impressed with Barrett's commitment to operational excellence and history of scaling eCommerce brands, Courtenay stated, "Waterdrop has achieved great success in Europe. As we look to fuel our growth in the USA, we need a 3PL partner with a proven track record. Their industry expertise, scalable solutions, and innovative technology make them the ideal partner to support our mission of providing sustainable hydration solutions to more customers across the continent."

In addition to adding newly formulated Microdrinks for the booming hydration market, Waterdrop has also brought in top talent from the consumer packaged goods industry (CPG) with the hiring of Alexandre Ruberti as General Manager of Waterdrop Americas. With over 20 years of experience in the CPG industry, including Board Member at Celsius Holdings, CEO at Future Farm, as well as a storied career at Red Bull Distribution Company, Ruberti will play a key role in the USA hypergrowth strategy.

Waterdrop will initially launch out of the Memphis region, where Barrett maintains a strong campus of premium eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment centers. In addition to supporting Waterdrop's rapidly expanding eCommerce fulfillment needs, Barrett will also oversee all future retail and omnichannel expansion.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About Waterdrop

