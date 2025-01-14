Making a Storm-Ready Home: How Florida Family Used EDCO Steel Roofing to Ride Out Hurricane Milton

"We had two hurricanes come through in the last four years that damaged our previous roof," shared Dr. Catalano. "We needed to go with something that was more durable and up to code, as well as something that was aesthetically pleasing."

Installed by the experts at Metal Roofing Headquarters (MRHQ), the EDCO steel roof withstood the 120 mph winds, emerging unscathed and standing as a testament to strength and resilience.

Built to Withstand the Weather

Stefan Boyer, co-owner of MRHQ, highlighted the roof's unique features that bolster it to be able to protect the Catalano home through Hurricane Milton and future storms: "EDCO's four-way interlocking roof is so big for wind-resistance. There's nowhere for wind or water to get underneath the shingle."

A Neighborhood Transformed

While the Catalanos' home emerged unscathed, many of their neighbors were not as fortunate. "We came out here in the morning, and the roof across the street wound up in our yard," Dr. Catalano said. In fact, many homes in the area have reported significant damage that led to even larger problems in their homes, such as mold and water intrusion.

Confidence in the Future

In the face of climate change and increasingly severe weather, the Catalano family's decision reflects a growing trend toward building climate-resilient homes. Designed to withstand fire, wind, and impact while maintaining its appearance, EDCO's steel roofing offers both protection and curb appeal and is backed by an industry-leading, limited, lifetime warranty, making it a smart investment for homeowners seeking long-term peace of mind.

About EDCO Products

For over 75 years, EDCO Products has been an industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality, maintenance-free metal roofing, siding and trim solutions. For more information about our company visit edcoproducts.com.

Media Contact

Carly Green

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE EDCO Products