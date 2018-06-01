Making a World of Difference

The series features one-on-one interviews between distinguished American private and public sector leaders and the presidents of U.S. universities and cultural organizations that host Confucius Institutes.

"Since 2004, when the first Confucius Institute was founded at the University of Maryland, millions of Americans have participated in its unique cultural and educational programs in universities and communities throughout the U.S.," said Gao Qing, Executive Director of the Confucius Institute U.S. Center.

The U.S.-China TV Series will also be broadcast nationwide in China on China Central Television (CCTV). The series emphasizes the importance of global education, people-to-people exchanges, increased cross-cultural understanding, and the learning of world languages in both nations.

Bill McCarren, Chairman of the Global Communications Committee of the World Affairs Council-DC said, "The World Affairs Council-DC is pleased to be a strategic partner with the Confucius Institute U.S. Center on the production and distribution of this important U.S.-China TV Series." The Council focuses on global education, international affairs, and global communications, and shares a common program services mission with the Confucius Institute U.S. Center.

A list of program participants and the broadcast schedule is outlined below.

Airing on MHz Worldview at 5 p.m. Eastern Time

June 2 The Honorable Charles "Chas" Freeman (Fmr. U.S. Ambassador) Interviewed By: President C.D. Mote (National Academy of Engineering)



June 3 The Honorable Esther Brimmer (CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators) Interviewed By: President W. Taylor Reveley (College of William & Mary)



June 9 The Honorable Chuck Hagel (Fmr. U.S. Secretary of Defense) Interviewed By: Chancellor Ronnie Green (University of Nebraska-Lincoln)



June 10 The Honorable Charles F. Bolden, Jr. (Fmr. Administrator of NASA) Interviewed By: President Harris Pastides (University of South Carolina)



June 16 Mr. David Abney (CEO of UPS) Interviewed By: President Mark Becker (Georgia State University)



June 17 Mr. Bertrand-Marc Allen (President of Boeing International) Interviewed By: President Ángel Cabrera (George Mason University)



June 23 President Joseph W. Polisi (President of The Juilliard School) Interviewed By: President Anthony Monaco (Tufts University)



June 24 Dr. Victor Dzau (President of National Academy of Medicine) Interviewed By: President Samuel Stanley (Stony Brook University)



June 30 The Honorable J. Stapleton Roy (Fmr. U.S. Ambassador) Interviewed By: President James B. Heimowitz (China Institute)



July 1 Special Guest Interviewed By: President Leslie E. Wong (San Francisco State University)

The Confucius Institute U.S. Center is a nonprofit organization that supports the teaching of Chinese language and culture in the United States and fosters educational exchanges between China and the United States.

