Making "Above and Beyond" Business as Usual - SupplyHouse.com's Giving Back Initiatives

News provided by

SupplyHouse.com

14 Dec, 2023, 09:07 ET

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a leading e-commerce supplier for the heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical trades, did more than distribute supplies in 2023 – they made a tangible difference in the lives of many.

Led by their core value of generosity, SupplyHouse.com supported a diverse range of organizations and events throughout the year while fostering community and promoting well-being. Their annual "Trade Tuesday" campaign, which promised to donate $2 to the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) and the PHCC Educational Foundation for every engagement on their Trade Tuesday social media posts, received enough combined likes, comments, and shares to make a $57,000 contribution. 

In addition to Trade Tuesday, SupplyHouse.com celebrated tradespeople by contributing $2,500 to The Blue-Collar Soiree, organized by The Wise Up Foundation – a special event that aims to acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and dedication of blue-collar workers.

SupplyHouse.com also supported the future of the industry through the 2024 Next Generation HVAC Trade Academy Scholarship, sponsored by HousecallPro. By providing tools for this year's award recipients, the company is investing in aspiring HVAC professionals and offering them the resources they need for career advancement. 

"We're grateful for the opportunity to give back," said SupplyHouse.com Employee Experience and Culture Manager, Julie Collins. "it's more than just a corporate responsibility initiative; it's a reflection of how our team collectively values and embraces generosity." 

Even beyond the trades, SupplyHouse.com found a way to make an impact. Key initiatives in 2023 included a partnership with Operation Tiny Home, an organization that supports and assists individuals facing housing insecurity. SupplyHouse.com contributed all the electrical materials needed to build a home for a woman battling escalated Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
The company also gave back through the Charity Miles app, which allowed employees to collectively walk, run, and bike their way to a $1,690.28 donation to Island Harvest Food Bank. 

SupplyHouse.com is committed to expanding its giveback initiatives in 2024 by empowering and supporting those currently in the skilled trades and future tradespeople through new partnerships, product donations, trade programs, and scholarships. You can learn more about how SupplyHouse.com supports the skilled trades by following them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About SupplyHouse.com: 

SupplyHouse.com is a leading distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, and electrical supplies that promises exceptional service and reliably fast shipping times.

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com

Also from this source

SupplyHouse.com's Blueprint for Remote Work Culture Success

SupplyHouse.com's Blueprint for Remote Work Culture Success

How often should employees report to the office? How can companies measure productivity in a remote or hybrid work environment? In an era that's seen ...
SupplyHouse.com and PHCC Team Up for 14th Annual Trade Tuesday Initiative

SupplyHouse.com and PHCC Team Up for 14th Annual Trade Tuesday Initiative

SupplyHouse.com, a leading online supplier for professionals in the heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical industries, is launching its 14th annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.