Making Background Checks Easy for Small Business with Certn Lime

Mobile Screening Process Enables Faster, Fact-Based Decision-Making for Better Hiring

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certn, a British Columbia-based leader in background screening solutions, today announced the general availability of Certn Lime, an effortless self-service background check offering for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Certn Lime is available in Canada and the U.S. in a pay-as-you-go format.

SMBs comprise over 98% of businesses in North America alone, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration and ISED Canada. For small businesses, it can be tempting to skip background checks to save money or time, but this can have detrimental impacts. Background checks can also help ensure the quality of your hires and improve employee retention.

Certn Lime was created for companies that need fewer than 50 background checks per year. Companies pay for only the checks they need, without a monthly or recurring fee. Lime is a self-service offering, which makes background checks and identity verification accessible to small businesses. By using Lime to check the background of potential hires, employers can reap benefits including:

Foiling identity theft: Companies can minimize the risk of fraud by confidently verifying that a new hire is who they say they are.

Companies can minimize the risk of fraud by confidently verifying that a new hire is who they say they are. Fast, easy screenings: The trend of the "Great Resignation" and the call for better wages mean that this is a candidate's market. Companies don't want to lose out on hiring an excellent candidate because the background screening took a long time or was difficult to navigate. Lime offers an easy process via mobile device for candidates to verify their identity.

The trend of the "Great Resignation" and the call for better wages mean that this is a candidate's market. Companies don't want to lose out on hiring an excellent candidate because the background screening took a long time or was difficult to navigate. Lime offers an easy process via mobile device for candidates to verify their identity. Self-service: Businesses have full control over their screening needs, deciding which checks to purchase for the specific job roles at hand, sending out emails and getting notified of their check status.

Rory Capern, chief revenue officer, Certn, said: "Background screenings are an essential element in ensuring trust in the hiring process. Certn Lime makes the entire process accessible for small and mid-sized businesses and their candidates. Our reports are easy to read, and the self-service aspect is easy to navigate. Customers get results fast instead of waiting days and weeks so they can quickly get the talent they need to move their business forward."

Amrit Sidhu, operations coordinator, Logixx Security, said: "With Certn Lime, the process for setting up a background check for a prospective employee is very quick, reducing unnecessary stress for managers. Certn guides you through the process while keeping the candidate engaged, and provides regular updates as well as easily accessible online records. All that's needed is an email address of the employee. Certn takes care of the rest."

About Certn

Certn delivers fast, friendly and comprehensive background screening that helps businesses make fact-based hiring decisions, lowers hiring costs and improves the user experience for applicants and recruiters. Used by enterprise, mid-market and small business leaders looking to hire the right candidates, Certn modernizes the background check process and builds a foundation of trust. Certn's human risk intelligence solution uses AI and machine learning to streamline the candidate screening process, reduce costs and boost total time to value (TTV) for HR and operations leaders around the globe. Learn more at https://certn.co/

Website: https://certn.co/

Facebook: @Certn.Co

LinkedIn: Certn

Twitter: @Certn

Instagram: @Certn.Co

For media inquiries, contact:

Shannon Van Every

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

408-313-9974

[email protected]

SOURCE Certn