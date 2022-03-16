Making Big Waves in the Neon Desert City - Purpose Pools Becomes First and Only Certified Pool & Spa Inspector™ (CPI™) in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Pools proudly announced it had just become the first trained CPI in the Vegas area. Fully recognized by the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance – a leading certification expert for the industry – CPI training supports a sanitary, healthy, and safe environment for staff and patrons of public swimming pools and spas. Purpose Pools is a growing aquatic titan in the pool repair and maintenance industry.

"I'm very excited to share this CPI training with our customers," said Scott Reynolds. "It's all part of how we go out of our way to overserve this underserved population. This training allows us to wear multiple hats and bring a host of skills to each service call. Not only can we repair, replace, install, or maintain your equipment, we can also fully and reliably inspect your pool and spa for health and safety issues. Spotting problems before they get out of hand is the best way to ensure that you are swimming in a safe environment – protecting you, your family, and your guests."

CPI Training: An Assurance of Trust

A keen focus on professionalism, training, and unmatched customer service has always set Purpose Pools apart from its competitors. As a recognized CPI, Purpose Pools now offers:

An understanding of all code requirements and public health hazards.

Inspection of pool and spa areas to evaluate operations and maintenance.

Assessment of circulation systems and components.

Evaluation of facilities for VGB Act compliance.

Recognition of all elements of a spa inspection with an understanding of recreational water illnesses.

Maintenance of supervision and operator records.

Recognition of all the features of aquatic play, while understanding swimming pool design standards and their impact on public health.

"From the very beginning, I've set new industry standards for how a pool repair company should operate," said Reynolds. "And I've done that because this is more than just a business to me – I am passionate about this industry. I care about my customers and our community, and I know that local businesses can make a huge impact if they really try. That's at the very core of how we operate. We are not a traditional pool company – we are a people company that helps people with pools."

About Purpose Pools

Founded by Scott Reynolds, Purpose Pools is Las Vegas' most trusted pool expert, offering pool equipment repairs, installations, and serves as a warranty station for top swimming pool equipment brands like Jandy and Hayward. Purpose Pools continues its ongoing mission to give back to the community by regularly donating to charities nominated by its customers, including the March of Dimes, St. Jude's Hospital, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Animal Foundation, Nevada Child Seekers, and more.

