Making Collaboration Timeless! A Team-Building Game's Remarkable 30 Years of Helping Organizations Thrive

GREER, S.C., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Management Company LLC (PMC) today announced 30 years of success with its world-acclaimed team-building board game exercise, The Search for The Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine.

A team discusses strategy before setting off on their journey to mine gold during play of The Search for The Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine team building game. The game participants were attendees of the 2nd Annual Sales Professional Society in Amman, Jordan, August 2002, that included members from 12 different countries playing and enjoying Dutchman as part of the conference's keynote presentation. A group of Citibank employees are shown playing The Search for The Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine team building game in Mumbai, India. Over 1500 organizations in over 40 countries have engaged in the play and learning outcomes of Dutchman since 1993.

Dutchman (short for The Search for The Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine) was developed as a team building game to address the changes and challenges organizations began to face in the early 1990s as globalization gained momentum. This world-wide shift had created a need for businesses to expand human capital and diversification, along with ongoing changes in corporate culture, strategies, and visions for the future.

Dr. Scott Simmerman, Dutchman's creator and Managing Partner of Performance Management Company has always believed that supporting teams to be successful will result in better outcomes for organizations. The Dutchman game provides this through an engaging, interactive experience. To Scott, "It's not about the play as much as it is the possibilities for learning and organizational change that come from increased awareness of individual and team behavior."

Over 1500 organizations across 40 countries have played Dutchman including numerous Fortune 500 companies such as Coca Cola, Microsoft, Citibank, Intel, Pfizer, DOW. The game has helped to build cohesive, cooperative cultures, break silo mindsets, and prime teams to succeed.

Fred Bates, Founder of 5th Enterprises, retiring US Army Officer and longtime user of The Search for The Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine, believes that "Dutchman is a good way to help leaders to use collaboration as a competitive advantage in the marketplace. It opens the dynamic of communication between teams and gets them to address whether they can share ideas, experiences, and resources to drive better results of the entire organization."

In response to the pandemic and a growing remote workforce, Lost Dutchman's Virtual game (LDV), an online version of Dutchman, has been released to dynamically bring people together for fun and learning in a virtual setting.

Megan Lum, who has consistently used Dutchman as a director-level leader for multiple Fortune 500 organizations says, "People are so connected on Zoom now yet it's so easy to get isolated. While people still work together as teams, it is considerably harder. The teachings of the Dutchman that emphasize the main tenets of being a team are needed now more than ever. Sharing ideas and information, learning to support each other, and asking for help, these ideas haven't changed in 30 years, and won't for the next 30. It's not surprising that the Dutchman has been popular for so long and will continue to be in the future!"

As Solomon Salvis, CEO of SimuRise Learning and an early user of Dutchman explains,

"The Dutchman simulation is a completely immersive experience. There are maps, tabletop materials, music, the teams don cowboy hats, and bandanas and really get into the swing of going on an adventure. I have run into people who had experienced the Dutchman a decade prior and still have such vivid memories of it! This is particularly telling of the efficacy of the game and why it is so unique, engaging, enduring and fun to this day."

Whether it's paving the way for hybrid work structures, supporting the positive aspects of collaborating on shared goals, alignment to the vision of "mining as much gold as WE can and the reality that every team contributes to overall organizational success, Dutchman has been able to be in sync. It remains a timeless organizational development tool that brings people together for a memorable journey offering valuable learning takeaways.

