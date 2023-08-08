Making Currency Exchange Easier

News provided by

ICE Currency

08 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Announcement: "ICE International Currency Exchange" new No-Fee Best-Rate website.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - "ICE" International Currency Exchange, a leading provider of currency exchange services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, https://www.icecurrency-usa.com The user-friendly website offers travelers a convenient platform to access reliable currency exchange services. This a no-fee and our best exchange rates service. "ICE" is dedicated to ensuring hassle-free currency exchange experiences for all travelers so they can conveniently exchange their currency upon arrival or departure, ensuring they have the necessary cash for their journey. The service is available at major airports across the United States, including Miami (MIA), Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), Houston (IAH), Dallas (DFW), Atlanta (ATL), Seattle (SEA), Washington (IAD) and JFK (TERMINAL1).   

I am thrilled to introduce our new website, said Bharat Shah, Director at ICE-USA. "We provide superior online currency exchange services that combine airport convenience, our best rates, no fees, and expert guidance. "We are excited to enhance traveler's experience and remain the preferred currency exchange choice in the country." 

Navesh Kawall, East Coast Director, mentions that "our repeat customers simply know cards are only accepted in some places, and they charge extra fees and apply non-competitive rates. These days the way to travel is to bring between $50 and $100 per day in local currency to cover tips, taxis, public restrooms, restaurants, and small vendor/shop purchases." For Navesh, it's all about "Spend Wisely Abroad, and Stay Debt-Free by getting your travel money before departure!"

For Hugo Gomez, West Coast Director, it's not just about the bank fees; bringing local cash provides peace and assurance. "Daily, I hear travelers saying abroad payment systems were down or that their banks shut off their cards for unusual abroad transactions. We recommend bringing cash and keeping it apart from cards as a safety backup." He adds that a well-deserved vacation should be stress-free, so we created a click-and-collect solution for foreseeing travelers.    

USA dollars are legal tender in only eight countries; USA, Ecuador, Salvador, Marshall, Micronesia, Palau, East Timor, and Zimbabwe. Many countries only use local currencies for everyday transactions. Travel like a local; use your airport free time to get your local money before leaving. 

SOURCE ICE Currency

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.