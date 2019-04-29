Making Dreams Come True: Dave & Buster's Raises Over $10 Million For Make-A-Wish®

DALLAS, APRIL 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Wish Day®, which celebrates the hundreds of thousands of life-changing wishes Make-A-Wish® has granted, Dave & Buster's is announcing its commitment to make 2019 the year of its largest contribution to date. Since beginning to partner with Make-A-Wish seven years ago, Dave & Buster's has donated more than $1 million annually for a total of $10 million in contributions; which has helped Make-A-Wish grant more than 1,000 transformational wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Dave & Buster's has several programs in place including its "Share the Power of a Wish®" Wish Stars campaign which takes place three times per year, to donating $1 from every sale nationwide of one of their most popular appetizers; which are all geared toward helping raise as much money as possible for children with critical illnesses. Guests can also donate while playing one of Dave & Buster's dedicated arcade games featured in every location that accepts donations from 25-cents to $100. All programs donate 100 percent of proceeds directly to Make-A-Wish. In addition to current programs, Dave & Buster's will be introducing a new corporate team building program called Tickets for Wishes where companies can play games to raise money for Make-A-Wish.

"Dave & Buster's partnership with Make-A-Wish is a true alliance between two organizations who bring joy to children, and we're proud to provide the crucial funding needed to grant wishes for these incredible kids," said Brian Jenkins, CEO of Dave & Buster's. "We're always looking for new ways to support Make-A-Wish and help spread the type of fun Dave & Buster's is known for, and we look forward to making our largest donation yet this year."

"We are immensely grateful to Dave & Buster's for helping to make more life-changing wishes possible," said Richard Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "For every child who receives a wish from Make-A-Wish, there is another potentially eligible child who does not. With generous donations from corporate partners like Dave & Buster's, we can fulfill more wishes and provide more hope for children battling critical illnesses."

For more information on Dave & Buster's and their partnership with Make-A-Wish, visit https://www.daveandbusters.com/make-a-wish.

About Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 128 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

